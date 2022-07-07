‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: See Cast’s Body Changes | pop

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is finally among us. The fourth solo adventure God of thunder arrives in theaters surrounded by expectations after the good “ Thor: Ragnarok “ and exciting trailers. The movie will show Thor (Chris Hemsworth) going through a midlife crisis while dealing with a new threat approaching: Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods lived by Christian Bale.

The Australian’s career was catapulted after playing the hero for the first time in 2011. Only in his first film in the role, Chris had to radically change his lifestyle and gained 9 kg of muscle in that period.

Over the years, Chris has kept in shape, with just one exception. To make the movie”In the Heart of the Sea”, 2015O The actor had to lose 13 kg in a short time, with a diet of 500 calories daily and weight training every day. He said that at the time he was very irritable and insomniac.

Now in ‘Love and Thunder’, the star is bigger than in the previous films. And whoever thinks he had to lose weight after getting fat in “Avengers: Endgame”, calm down. Chris used a 30 kg prosthesis, which simulated the fat that Thor had gained. Come on bodybuilding!

Natalie Portman surprised the world by appearing lifting Thor’s hammer in the first teaser for the feature. and to live the Mighty Thor, the actress had to go through a strong routine of training for almost 10 months and a diet rich in vitamins to gain muscle mass. And the result is apparent!

But anyone who thinks that this was the only physical change that the actress has gone through throughout her career is wrong. In “Black Swan”a film that won him the Oscar for Best Actress in 2011Natalie lost 10 kg to play the main character.

When it comes to body change, call this man. Christian Bale became a reference on the subject in the world of cinema. A method actor, the Brit likes to surrender to his roles and this ends up generating great performances, as in “The Winner” (2011)a film that won him an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

known for being the Batman at DC ComicsBale gained 20 kg to live the character. A year earlier, he shocked the world by lose 29 kg to make the movie “The Worker”. Now at Marvel, the actor lost a few pounds again. A true chameleon.

Anyone who sees Chris Pratt today can’t imagine what he went through to have the shape in Star Lord. known for the series “Parks And Recreation”the actor had to gain 22 kg to make the film “Suddenly father”2013. And a year later, to live Peter Quill, lost 30 kilos. Impressive!

Russell Crowe also had a radical change for the new God of Thunder movie. Known for his role in “The gladiator”the actor, who will play Zeusgained a few extra pounds for the role.

Check out a click of the actor in May 2021. Very different, right?!

