TikTok: Nurses are criticized for posting videos after the death of patients – News

A strange TikTok trend did not please many people on the social network. Health professionals in the United States, publish videos where they show devastating reactions shortly after the death of patients they were caring for.

The idea is to show the struggle to maintain mental health in a difficult routine, but many pointed to a certain spectacularization in the publications.

Reactions describe some of the videos as “horrible” and shot by people who think “life is a movie”.





In the most-viewed video (nearly 17 million views, posted in mid-June and recently taken off the air), nurse Olivia Vanderford says it’s “never easy” to lose a patient.







While some praise her persistence in caring for the inmates, others question whether this is really “the time to film” a video for the social network.

On Twitter, comments pointed out the uncanny resemblance of the recording to a second video recorded by another nurse (with 2.6 million views), under the same conditions — they pointed out that perhaps the images are not as spontaneous as they seem.







“Felt sick — this is the future we’re creating… the world is really down,” said another comment, posted on Twitter.

“If I die in your hospital, don’t use my death to influence TikTok,” said another angry comment.





Some even published a funny version of this type of trend, still limited.







In another video (from late 2020), nurse Hale Simpson records the reaction to “losing the first patient”.







Many praised her attitude, saying that “they dream of working in the medical field, but the idea of ​​losing patients is scary”.

But the praise was not entirely unanimous. “If you take the time to film yourself, it’s more like acting than real emotion,” said one response, which calls this type of acting an “ego party.”



