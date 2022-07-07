TIM parent company (TIMS3) will present transformation plan, BR Properties (BRPR3) proposes capital reduction and more

The corporate news on Thursday (7) highlights the disclosure of the transformation plan of Grupo Tim, controller of TIM Brasil (TIMS3).

Board of BR Properties (BRPR3) convened an extraordinary general meeting to analyze a proposal to reduce capital stock.

Unipar Carbocloro (UNIP6), in turn, approved the payment of interim dividends in the amount of R$125 million.

Earlier today, TIM Italia, parent company of TIM Brasil (TIMS3), released a press release about its transformation plan, which will be presented to the market during today’s Capital Market Day Conference Call.

The Board of Directors of TIM Italia (TI BoD) mandated the CEO, Pietro Labriola, to carry out all the activities necessary to carry out the vertical integration and reduce the company’s indebtedness level, through the transfer and appreciation of certain assets of the Group TIM.

The management of TIM Italia presented to TI BoD a transformation plan that foresees the potential separation of fixed network infrastructure assets (NetCo) from services (ServiceCo with TIM Consumer, TIM Enterprise and TIM Brasil) and outlines for each entity the appropriate business, the business perimeter and strategic priorities, as well as how they will be able to compete in the relevant markets to generate more value.

Unipar Carbocloro (UNIP6)

Unipar Carbocloro (UNIP3) approved the distribution of interim dividends in the amount of R$125 million as of August 5th. Shares will be traded ex from 27 July.

Of the total, R$ 40.9 million will be paid to holders of common shares, of which R$ 1.1345 per share. Another R$ 81.2 million will be allocated to holders of PNB and R$ 2.7 million to PNA holders, the price per share is R$ 1.2479.

BR Properties (BRPR3)

The Board of Directors of BR Properties (BRPR3) approved the convening of an EGM, on July 28, to analyze the proposal to reduce the company’s share capital in the amount of R$ 1.125 billion, considering it excessive.

The reduction is conditioned to the closing of the sale to Brookfield of 12 buildings located in São Paulo, Brasília and Rio de Janeiro, a deal announced in May, for R$ 5.920 billion, and which still depends on the final and unappealable approval by Cade.

The operation will take place without canceling the shares issued by the company, through the refund to shareholders of approximately R$2.4232 per share, considering a total of 464,243,333 common shares (ex-treasury). In a material fact, the company says it understands that the liquidity generated by the operations should be used to amortize all its debt issues.

Nexpe ([ativo=NEXP3])

Nexpe (NEXP3), ex-BR Brokers, informed that, if its shares remain quoted below R$ 1 until the end of September, it will adopt the necessary measures for its reverse split. B3 issued a letter warning the company that the shares were traded below BRL 1 between April 22 and June 17.

Viver (VIVR3) announced that it is analyzing alternatives and will take appropriate technical measures to adjust its quotations above R$1 until December 21, as the shares have been operating below this level since May.

Simpar (SIMH3) announced the 4th issue of simple debentures in the total amount of R$750 million.

Cade approved, without restrictions, the acquisition by Eternit (ETER3) of the roofing manufacturer Confibra, located in Hortolândia (SP). The value of the operation was R$ 110 million.

Méliuz (CASH3)

Méliuz incorporated services and announced the end of Alter. Alter customers have until July 28 this year to transfer their bitcoins and reais to their Méliuz account for free.

As of today (7), deposits of bitcoin and reais stop working, as well as the deactivation of the function that allows you to buy bitcoins. On August 6th, the Alter app will be deactivated, as well as all its features and all cards will be cancelled.

Oncoclinics (ONCO3)

Oncoclínicas informed the cancellation of 5 million common shares, without reducing the value of the capital stock.

Due to the cancellation, the company’s capital stock was divided into 490,357,723 million common shares.

Multilaser (MLAS3)

Multilaser (MLAS3) informed that Alexandre Ostrowiecki, one of the company’s controlling shareholders, acquired 506 thousand ON shares on the stock exchange on July 1st. Thus, Ostrowiecki increased his position in the company to 40.3% of the share capital, now holding 328.4 million shares of this type. Previously, the shareholder held 39.73% of Multilaser’s capital stock.

