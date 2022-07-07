Time to buy? Via Action (VIIA3) soars 28% in two days; Americanas (AMER3) up 24% – Money Times

the actions of retailwhich were the most penalized by the rise in fees, had a turnaround. In two sessions, companies practically recovered from the drops seen in the month of June.

THE Via (VIIA3) was the one that rose the most. In the session, the company jumped 13%. With the high last Tuesday (5), the company has already skyrocketed 28%.

American (AMER3) rose 11% and accumulates an increase of 24%.

According to the analyst Regis Chinchillagives Land Investmentsinvestors are looking for opportunities in discounted assets and looking for any sign of inflation losing strength with expectation of fuel price reduction (ICMS).

“Commodities in decline in the international scenario with players talking about recession. This factor helps to reduce inflationary pressure in the medium term”, he says.

To the Guide Investmentsthe spike is associated with the recent drop in commodity prices and, consequently, the reduction in interest rates in the international financial market.

“We don’t have any names yet. e-commerce in our portfolios, but we believe that the time for names like American and Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) is the best since 2020″, he adds.

Chinchilla also states that the challenge of resuming activity and the end of the cycle of high Selic still on the internal radar.

for the analyst Earththe short-term scenario is still one of volatility, but the recommendation in AMER3 continues to be a medium-term purchase, while VIIA3 has a buy recommendation only for a long-term move (targeting 2023 and 2024).

Other highlights

You papers gives Hypera (HYPE3) operated among the highest in the Ibovespa (IBOV), advancing 6.76%, at R$ 40.10.

The analyst of Vitreous Filipe Fradinho says he sees the news of a possible business combination with the NC Group.

The analyst points out that, months ago, rumors of potential Fusions and acquisitions (BAD) made Hypera’s shares rise – which made the deal more expensive, he says.

Already the actions of Blue (BLUE4) and gives Goal (GOLL4) were the negative highlight. The actions of Blue fell 5.7%, to R$ 11.64, while those of Goal fell by 4.81% to R$8.32.

Stocks melted amid yet another rise Petrobras (PETR4) promoted in the average price of aviation kerosene (QAV)now around 3.9%, at the state-owned company’s supply points, according to the association that brings together Brazilian airlines, abear.

The biggest rises on the Ibovespa

Company ticker High Via VIIA3 13.24% American AMER3 11.77% cogna COGN3 9.18% yduqs YDUQ3 9.44% Locaweb LWSA3 7.86%

The biggest drops in the Ibovespa

Company ticker Fall Blue BLUE4 5.67% 3R Petroleum RRRP3 5.60% Goal GOLL4 4.81% Braskem BRKM5 4.59% electrobras ELET6 1.33%

