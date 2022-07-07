Titi Müller complains about father absence in raising her son: ‘Exhaustion’

Titi Müller complained about the absence of her ex-husband, Tomás Bertoni, in raising their one-year-old son, Benjamin, especially in following up on medical appointments. Last Tuesday, the 5th, after revealing that she was robbed and had to go through her schedule to solve the problems of the theft, she exposed the singer for making excuses for not supporting with the baby. “Mother loses mental health from extreme exhaustion,” she lamented.

“I said I was going [para o médico] with the child’s father in a consultation, dragged. I’m going alone!”, he mocked in Instagram Stories.

“I need to run to get my son. Once a week the person [Tomás] appears with symptoms of Covid-19 and does not want to take the child. Today I offered a Covid test, and he declined. In the end, I’ll take it to another doctor’s appointment alone”, Titi said ironically.

The presenter has already said that she does not like to talk about her personal life on social media, however, this time she found it necessary to expose her ex-husband for always talking about her routine as a solo mother.

“You have no idea how little I speak. I think the only people who are really aware are my criminal lawyers and the lawyer who made our divorce document. I really speak very little,” she blurted out.

“But it’s a lose-lose-lose game. The child who has no support from the father loses, the mother loses mental health due to extreme exhaustion, the parent loses, because that is not a father, 18, 20, 30 years from now. Forever,” he concluded.