Treasury Direct: real returns on inflation bonds follow near record, with PEC of Aid and Fed minutes

Amid growing concerns about a global recession in the coming months, attention is focused on the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting of the Federal Reserve (Fed), the US central bank. , presented this Wednesday (6)

In the document, the monetary authority judged that an increase of 0.5 percentage point or 0.75 percentage point at the next monetary policy meeting, from July 26 to 27, is likely to be “adequate”.

In the assessment of Fed members, inflation prospects have deteriorated and are more widespread. For them, there is the possibility of a “more restrictive position” by the monetary authority, if inflationary pressures persist.

Financial agents also monitor another day of appreciation of the dollar against the real, with a rise of 1.02%, at R$ 5.443, around 3 pm.

On a day with an empty agenda in Brazil, interest curves continue to reflect the fiscal worsening, in the face of discussions involving the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) on Aid and the possibility of additional spending in an election year.

In the Treasury Direct, the public bond market continues with mixed movement of rates on Wednesday afternoon (6). Interest rates on fixed-rate securities are mostly stable, while returns on inflation-linked securities show a slight increase or are stable.

At 3:20 pm, a good part of the yields of the IPCA+ Treasury bonds traded at a value close to the record, after reaching historic returns during the morning. Highlight for intermediate or longer term papers, with semiannual interest.

In the last update of the day, the papers maturing in 2032, 2040 and 2055, for example, offered real returns of 5.92%, 6.01% and 6.10%, respectively. Some of these securities began to be traded in February 2020. The values ​​are also higher than the 5.90%, 5.99% and 6.09%, in that order, recorded the day before (5).

Among the fixed rates, the highest interest was offered by the Fixed Rate 2033 Treasury, in the amount of 13.20%, at 15:20, above the 13.16% seen the day before, and the 13.15% recorded at the opening of the session. On the other hand, the other fixed-rate securities showed stability in returns at the same time.

Check the prices and rates of all public securities available for purchase at the Treasury Direct this Wednesday afternoon (6):

Aid PEC

On the political scene, discussions around aid to the most vulnerable groups and those affected by high fuel prices are in the focus of investors. The measures have an impact of more than R$ 41 billion on public coffers and will be valid until the end of the year.

The day before (5), Danilo Forte (União Brasil – CE), rapporteur of the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) for Assistance in the Chamber, maintained the version of the text approved a week ago by the Federal Senate, to speed up the payment of the foreseen benefits. in matter.

The announcement represents a retreat by the parliamentarian in relation to his first positions and occurs after the Planalto Palace enters the field to prevent changes in the text and possible delays in the implementation of social programs three months before the elections.

After reading the report, the deputy and president of the collegiate, Celina Leão (PP-DF), granted a view so that the other parliamentarians can analyze the proposal for two more sessions. The commission will meet again tomorrow (7), at 9 am, when the matter can be voted on.

The PEC dos Auxílios, however, should have a limited effect on President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) election campaign. This is what the 37th edition of the Power Barometeran InfoMoney initiative that compiles monthly assessments and expectations of political risk analysis consultancies and independent analysts on some of the issues highlighted in national politics.

The survey, carried out between June 29 and January 1, shows that 53% of the experts consulted expect a moderate impact from the measures on Bolsonaro’s re-election campaign. Another 27% see high influence, versus 20% of low weight ratings.

On a scale of 1 (very low) to 5 (very high), the average of the impact assessments of the proposal on the representative’s electoral performance in October is 3.07.

In addition to having limited effect, there are concerns about the opening of an investigation carried out this Wednesday (6) by the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU).

The investigation request was made by the Public Ministry with the TCU. The document, signed by Deputy Attorney General Lucas Furtado, mentions that the creation of a state of emergency, provided for in the PEC, is a “subterfuge” for the government to practice measures that break the spending ceiling and “evade the shackles of the electoral law”. ”.

In the text, the MP says that the PEC may represent a “possible setback for the country” because it compromises fiscal balance and violates the Fiscal Responsibility Law. The TCU minister who will investigate whether the PEC compromises public accounts is Aroldo Cedraz.

Fed Minutes and Dollar

Meanwhile, on the external scene, the big highlight is the Fed minutes. In an interview with InfoMoneyMarcelo Oliveira, CFA and founder of Quantzed, highlighted that the document came with a look at the rear view, since there has been a decline in commodity prices, both energy, metals and, mainly, agricultural, since the last meeting, in mid- June.

“This retreat, influenced by the fear of recession, should take the pressure off high inflation. Therefore, we are seeing the dollar strengthen and commodities losing value, in addition to the US 10-year rate getting lower. The minutes do not mention or reflect this turn of the recession, since the Fed meeting was held three weeks ago and before the scenario changed”, points out the expert.

After the minutes, US bond yields (treasuries) rose to 5.54%, around 3:20 pm (Brasília time), in the case of paper maturing in three years. The two-year and ten-year papers, which reversed returns the day before, offered rates of 2.9548% and 2.922%, respectively.

