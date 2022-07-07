Treasury IPCA already pays interest of 6% per year above inflation; is it worth investing? – Economy

With the perception of an increase in fiscal risk in Brazil, the interest that remunerates the Direct Treasure went up again. The titles linked to inflationfor example, are already quoted by the variation of the IPCA plus remuneration of 6% per year, the highest level in six years. This scenario arises from doubts about the “PEC Kamikaze” and the fear of a fiscal bomb for the next government. Therefore, investors began to demand higher rates, which is reflected in Treasury Direct.

It was for this reason that, on the afternoon of this Tuesday, 5th, the Fixed Rate Treasury linked to inflation with maturity in 2055 was the one that offered the highest return to investors: IPCA plus 6.10%. The one due in 2035 paid at a rate of 6%. The bond with the shortest maturity, in 2026, offered IPCA plus 5.85%. “We were already in a period of fees high by pressured inflation, which already made the rate rise. But now we have a greater fiscal risk with the PEC de Bondades, which was a risk not projected before”, explains the analyst at brokerage Rico, Paula Zogbi.

She states that the general recommendation is for the investor, when buying a government bond, to first assess the need for funds over time, thus avoiding having to withdraw the money before the maturity date of the paper and losing the full yield. The analyst says that, with the rates being paid today, the best business for investors is to look for bonds with shorter-term maturities.

Risk

“There is no premium that makes it worth opting for longer terms. It is not worth the risk of leaving the ones with maturity in 2025 (pre-fixed)”, he evaluates. In the case of investing money from the so-called emergency reserve, the indication is to invest in the Treasury Selicwhich follows the variation of the basic interest rate.

“In general, investments in fixed income today are very attractive. A return of 6% above inflation measured by the IPCA is great for those who can keep their money invested until the bond matures”, says professor at the FGV School of Economics Henrique Castro. Contrary to what is thought because it is an investment in fixed income, the value of the Treasury Direct bond fluctuates, since its value depends on market variables, such as interest in the future. To maintain an IPCA return plus 6% per year, for example, investors need to keep the paper in hand until maturity.

The co-founder of the analysis house Nord, Marília Fontes, says that investments in fixed-rate bonds, such as those linked to inflation, can be a good option only if the investor is confident that the trend is for interest rates to fall. However, her assessment is that the timing is still very uncertain. Therefore, its indication at this moment is to invest in floating-rate securities (such as the Selic Treasury), which are currently paying 1% interest per month.