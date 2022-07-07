Turco plans to spare some Atlético players against So Paulo

photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Turco plans to rest Atlético’s starting players against So Paulo

Coach “El Turco” Mohamed plans to spare some Atlético players against So Paulo, in a game valid for the 16th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. The attitude aims to give rest to the most worn out athletes thinking about the duel against Flamengo, for the Copa do Brasil.

With an even tighter schedule in Brazilian football, due to the World Cup in November, clubs such as Atltico, which combine three competitions, suffer recurrently from the wear and tear of their players. In this sense, Turco highlighted, in a press conference after the victory against Emelec, for Libertadores, the embezzlement at Galo and the planning for the next week.

“When I think about the squad for Sunday, I have to think about the player who only has Monday and Tuesday to recover for the game at Maracan. I have to be very smart and put together a team to arrive on Wednesday with some players rested”, projected.

“The changes we have in the team are due to fatigue, injury, accumulation of games. (…) We started the year with a starting midfield, which was Zaracho, Allan, Jair and Keno. Against Emelec, we had no as a holder”, he added.

Atltico player rotation

El Turco also emphasized what he always repeats in press conferences: everyone has the opportunity to play for Galo. The Argentine coach reinforced his confidence in the squad and assured that the team will remain “very competitive” on all fronts.

“We always say that we have a squad where everyone has the possibility to play. Today (yesterday), we ended up playing the most important game of the year with Neto, Calebe and Rubens – basic players, along with experience. the most important thing. Now rest to think about everything that comes now”, he said.

“The group is the group that is in it, and we will continue to compete with the players we have. Those who are injured will not play and I cannot worry. I trust this group of players a lot. We will be very competitive, both in the quarterfinals of Libertadores. , as in the Copa do Brasil and in the Brazilian. We will always be there, competing until the last instance”, he concluded.

On Sunday (10), at 6 pm, Atltico will host So Paulo in Mineiro, for the Brasileiro. Then, he travels to Rio de Janeiro for the classic against Flamengo, at 9:30 pm on Wednesday (13), at Maracan, for a place in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.