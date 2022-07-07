Two months after being shot by firefighter, McDonald’s clerk undergoes surgery to remove bullet: ‘I just want my normal life’ | Rio de Janeiro

Nearly two months after being shot in the stomach while working by Fire Department Sergeant Paulo César Albuquerque, the McDonald’s attendant Mateus Domingues Carvalho , 21 years old, will undergo a new surgery this Thursday (6). The purpose of the procedure is remove the crime bullet that is still in his body.

According to Mateus, the operation is also part of the treatment for the reconstruction of his intestine and for the removal of a colostomy bag, which the young man has been using since the attack he suffered, on May 9, at the Taquara restaurant, in the West of Rio. After being shot, Mateus was hospitalized for ten days, when he underwent surgery, lost his left kidney and had intestinal injuries.

In an interview with g1, Mateus said that the recovery period has been one of a lot of struggle and challenges. The young man said that the only thing he hopes is to be able to return to a normal life.

“This was a period of a lot of trial, a lot of struggle, a lot of challenge. I hope this surgery is positive and I manage to reverse the colostomy and remove the bullet. I just want to go back to my normal life. We are in the fight. Either we fight or we stay on the ground”, Mateus said.

Beside the young man during the days in the hospital, Marcela Costa, Mateus’ aunt, reported that the last few months were difficult. According to her, the boy had to gain weight to be able to undergo this new surgery.

“It’s a daily struggle. He had to gain weight, he had to gain muscle mass to be able to have this new surgery, which will try to rebuild his intestines. He was already thinner and with the time he stayed in the hospital, he became even thinner So it’s a daily struggle. It’s very difficult”, said Marcela.

Due to the shooting in the belly and the procedures he had to go through, Mateus lives with a lot of pain, has difficulty sitting and walking, in addition to needing help with basic activities.

“He’s been feeling a lot of pain in his spine. He broke the bone in his spine and he still has the projectile in his body. And it’s super visible. With the naked eye you can see the bullet. So, sitting down is uncomfortable. left side, which was where the bullet hit, and also in the left leg”, said Marcela.

Young man is afraid to go back to work

Mateus’ aunt recalled that the young man changed a lot after the attack he suffered. The change wasn’t just because of physical limitations. According to her, Mateus became afraid of everything.

“For a month now, he’s been more closed off. He’s scared. He asks to always leave the door closed. He’s afraid when the gate makes noise. He’s a lot more scared. But we’re trying to get back together, I know it’s complicated now, but let’s move on”, said Marcela.

Video shows aggression against McDonald’s attendant in Rio

Mateus also said he was afraid of returning to work in the same unit as the cafeteria, in Taquara. For him, it would be like reliving the tragedy every day.

“I have no plans to go back there. I would still work at McDonald’s, yes, but not in that store. It’s a place I don’t think about going back at all. I’m afraid. I’m afraid of what happened, because it’s an area of militia”.

“Going back there would be like reliving all that and I don’t think it would be a good one,” added Mateus.

Trial will begin in August

Mateus’ concerns go beyond small scares and the fear of reliving the past. He also reported that he is afraid that the firefighter Paulo Cesar Albuquerque be released by the court.

Court orders firefighter arrest who shot cafeteria attendant

The sergeant who attacked and shot Mateus had his arrest decreed on May 20 and since then he has been in a prison unit of the corporation.

Last Monday (4th) the 4th Criminal Court of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro maintained Paulo César’s preventive detention.

The judge Gustavo Gomes Kalilresponsible for the case, also scheduled the first instruction and trial hearing for the next August 8th.

The case took place around 2 am on May 9 of that year, at McDonald’s on Estrada dos Bandeirantes 544, in Taquara. According to Mateus’ colleagues, a man placed an order at the drive-thru, but only at the end of the service did he say he had a discount coupon. Matthew explained that the information needed to be given at the beginning of the request.

1 of 1 Mateus Domingues Carvalho, 21, was shot in the belly and taken to the Lourenço Jorge Municipal Hospital, in Barra da Tijuca — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Mateus Domingues Carvalho, 21, was shot in the belly and taken to the Lourenço Jorge Municipal Hospital, in Barra da Tijuca — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

The customer was dissatisfied, jumped out of the car, broke the acrylic protection and punched Mateus in the face. Then he entered the store and shot the employee.

“The customer started screaming in the drive lane. That if you didn’t treat him well, he would invade the establishment and shoot the employee. And he fired a firearm at point-blank range inside the establishment,” said a witness.

Security camera footage captured the altercation that ended with the McDonald’s attendant shot.

Friend denied accidental shooting

The assailant told police that the shooting was accidental. One witness, however, denied the version: Carlos Felipe da Silva Brazil appears in an orange shirt in the images and went to the cafeteria together with the firefighter accused of the crime.

In testimony, he said the shooting was not accidental. Now, with the victim’s own account, the police officers at the Taquara police station reinforced the investigation’s thesis that there was an attempted murder.

In a statement, McDonald’s said it was deeply sorry and reported that it immediately provided assistance to the employee, who was quickly taken to the hospital by police.