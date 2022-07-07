Ukraine Became ‘Terrorist State’, Says Speaker of Russian Parliament | World

reproduction Vyacheslav Volodin, President of the Duma, the Lower Parliament of Russia

In a plenary session on Tuesday (5), the speaker of the lower house of the Russian Parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, said that Ukraine has become a “terrorist state”, according to comments published on the website of the Duma, the lower house of the Federal Assembly.

According to the records, Volodin claimed that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is the head of a “criminal regime”.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory, Russian authorities have classified Ukraine as being controlled by anti-Russian fascists and “neo-Nazis”, but have not yet said that the country is a “terrorist state”.

Ukraine and Western countries, however, say the claim is baseless propaganda, used only as a way of trying to justify conflict and the taking of territories.

After taking control of the last city in the Luhansk region, in the east of the country, the Russian army prepares to attack Donetsk.

This Sunday (3), the Ukrainian defense confirmed that it had delivered the last point of resistance in the region. At the same time, Ukraine said it had regained control of Cobras Island, considered strategic for the war. Yesterday, Ukrainian forces flew the country’s flag over the recovered territory.

Get in on

Last Second channel on Telegram



and see the main news of the day in Brazil and in the World. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal.