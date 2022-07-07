Understand the process for a 5G cell phone to be used in Brazil | Campinas and Region

The arrival of 5G this Wednesday (6th) in Brasília accelerates the search for manufacturers to increase the number of cell phones capable of receiving the fifth generation mobile internet in the country. So far, around here, about 60 models offer the technology, since only those approved by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) can make it available.

But how does the process work until the approval of the devices is completed? To understand the steps, the g1 spoke with Alessandro Pimenta, technical coordinator of the Connectivity Laboratory Complex, in Campinas (SP).

Opened in October 2021 by the Telecommunications Research and Development Center (CPQD) for the development of new technologies, the complex should become a reference in 5G in Brazil. See below for details of the work carried out on site..

Initially, Pimenta reinforces that all manufacturers that have a telecommunication product, from 2G to 5G, must have this product approved by Anatel.

For this, the telecommunications agency organizes certifiers, who are responsible for defining test plans based on the type of product that intends to be homologated. These plans, in turn, are executed within laboratories such as CPQD.

In short, the process is as follows:

Manufacturer wants to homologate the product, so he look for a certifier; the certifier create a test plan or a test plan; The manufacturer does the quotation with a laboratory to perform these tests; The tests are performed by the chosen laboratoryand a report is delivered to the certifier; The certifier will analyze the report and say if the product passed or failed tests; In case of approval, the data is sent to Anatelwhich promotes approval.

According to the coordinator, currently, the entire process takes around 60 days to complete.

Tests: how they are done and why

Alessandro Pimenta explains that the testing stage serves as a kind of validation of the product developed to offer 5G, based on following all the rules.

“We guarantee that the product that will enter Brazil is respecting both international standards and the radio spectrum that Anatel auctioned to be used within Brazil.”

A reference in carrying out the tests, the Connectivity Laboratory Complex was prepared with modern technology resources, to provide more security and confidentiality to information.

In addition, the site integrates four laboratories, allowing greater agility in processes, services and the expansion of tests carried out on site.

“All our reports come with the Inmetro seal, and it is used for the approval of both Brazil, Anatel, and for Latam approval. SAR test in a band that is not from Brazil, but from Argentina [por exemplo], he can do this test with us. As our report has the Inmetro seal, it is internationally recognized.”

In order to confirm that a particular cell phone is compatible with 5G technology, Alessandro says that certifiers usually request four types of tests:

Electrical protection test: tests to guarantee the correct operation of the equipment under shock, normal voltage and high voltage conditions, avoiding, for example, excessive heating;

tests to guarantee the correct operation of the equipment under shock, normal voltage and high voltage conditions, avoiding, for example, excessive heating; Electromagnetic compatibility test: to evaluate the waves emitted by the equipment in question and how immune it is, with the purpose of analyzing the degree of susceptibility to electromagnetic disturbances coming from the environment.

to evaluate the waves emitted by the equipment in question and how immune it is, with the purpose of analyzing the degree of susceptibility to electromagnetic disturbances coming from the environment. Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) measurement: tests to verify the rate of absorption of radiofrequency energy by the human body;

tests to verify the rate of absorption of radiofrequency energy by the human body; Functional radiofrequency tests: these tests are aimed at the radioelectric spectrum and verify compliance with the requirements of international standards.

According to Alessandro Pimenta, the fifth-generation mobile internet market began to heat up in the country in the second half of 2021, even before the auction held by Anatel in November. After the auction, the approval processes increased even more, he says.

“Last year, we were doing, on average, two cell phones per month. This year, we are doing, on average, four to five cell phones per month. It increased around the fourth quarter of 2021. When the 5G launches started for Christmas, it doubled the cellular part.”

When will it arrive nationwide?

Brasília is the first capital in the country to receive the fifth generation and the first large-scale location. Anatel says that São Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre and João Pessoa will receive the technology in a second stage, but there is still no set date.

The deadline for all Brazilian capitals to receive 5G is September 29, 2022. Initially, it was until July 31, but logistical difficulties in importing equipment made Anatel extend the deadline. The forecast is that 5G will reach all cities in Brazil by december 2029.

Cities with more than 30,000 inhabitants

September 29, 2022: capitals and the Federal District, having one ERB per 100,000 inhabitants

capitals and the Federal District, having one ERB per 100,000 inhabitants July 31, 2023: capitals and the Federal District, having one ERB for every 50 thousand inhabitants

capitals and the Federal District, having one ERB for every 50 thousand inhabitants July 31, 2024: capitals and the Federal District, having one ERB for every 30 thousand inhabitants

capitals and the Federal District, having one ERB for every 30 thousand inhabitants July 31, 2025: capitals and the Federal District and cities with more than 500,000 inhabitants, having one ERB for every 10,000 inhabitants

capitals and the Federal District and cities with more than 500,000 inhabitants, having one ERB for every 10,000 inhabitants July 31, 2026: cities with more than 200 thousand inhabitants having one ERB for every 15 thousand inhabitants

cities with more than 200 thousand inhabitants having one ERB for every 15 thousand inhabitants July 31, 2027: cities with more than 100 thousand inhabitants having one ERB for every 15 thousand inhabitants

cities with more than 100 thousand inhabitants having one ERB for every 15 thousand inhabitants July 31, 2028: at least 50% of cities with more than 30,000 inhabitants having one ERB per 15,000 inhabitants

at least 50% of cities with more than 30,000 inhabitants having one ERB per 15,000 inhabitants July 31, 2029: all cities with more than 30 thousand inhabitants having one ERB for every 15 thousand inhabitants

Cities with up to 30,000 inhabitants