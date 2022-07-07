Understand why Faustão failed in the Band – 07/06/2022 – Illustrated

The departure of Fausto Silva from TV Globo, last year, caused a seismic shake in Brazilian television. After 32 years at the country’s leading broadcaster, the presenter was invited to leave Sunday afternoons and head a new nighttime attraction. He refused and preferred to leave. To replace the star in charge of Domingão, Globo chose Luciano Huck; to take over the Caldeirão, which Huck presented, he hired Marcos Mion.

This musical chairs dance was completed with a surprising twist. Instead of retiring, Faustão signed with Band, the channel he worked for before joining Globo in 1989. He also announced that he would host a nightly program, from Monday to Friday, clashing with Jornal Nacional.

Faustão na Band went on air in January of this year. The news was few – the presenter now has Anne Lotterman, a former girl at Globo, as a supporting actor alongside one of her children, João Guilherme, who wants to follow his father’s career. For the rest, the attraction kept many ingredients from the old Domingão, including the anachronistic ballet formed only by sculptural women.

The debut was resounding, reaching 8.3 rating points in Greater São Paulo and reaching a respectable second place on the Kantar-Ibope scoreboard. However, the next day, the numbers started to fall. Today the attraction maintains an average of 3.5 points. A reasonable result, were it not for the high production costs.

The bill has arrived. A report from F5 this Wednesday informs that between 40 and 50 people from Faustão’s team at Band will be fired. Those who remain will go on collective vacation from July 11th to 22nd. During this period, only reruns of the program will be shown – or, euphemistically, “best moments”, as the report highlights.

Currently running for an hour and a half, the attraction will still be shortened, losing 35 minutes from August 23. The official justification is the entry into the air of the electoral schedule, but the change must be maintained even after the elections. To top it off, next year the program will no longer be daily, airing only two or three times a week.

You can’t say that this dismantling, six months after the premiere, is a big surprise. Last year, the advertising market expressed doubts about the viability of an auditorium show shown from Monday to Friday, something rare on Brazilian TV. The spectator is simply not used to it.

Furthermore, there is no subject matter, and this was already clear in the first weeks of Faustão in the Band. Not to mention that, thematically, the program seemed to have run aground in the mid-1990s, the heyday of Fausto Silva on Globo.

Nor were there any tribulations. Several team members had to be removed at some point, infected by Covid-19, including Faustão himself. There was still a fire in the studio in April, which was quickly brought under control.

Fausto Silva is a living legend of our television. His irreverent and debauched style broke the mold of the good-naturedness that prevailed until then among almost all auditorium entertainers — the exception that proves the rule is Chacrinha.

It is also an advertiser magnet. However, sponsors did not appear in sufficient numbers in this new phase of his career. The Band overestimated the appeal of their new star. There is no market demand and no public interest in seeing Faustão almost every day.

Faustão’s crisis at Band raises other interesting questions. Is the talk show, a format that appeared on the radio, out of date? Maybe not, given the good performance of Caldeirão with Mion, on Globo. There we have a relatively young presenter —Marcos Mion is 43 years old—, concerned with creating new frames to hold young people in front of the TV.

Fausto Silva is 72 years old and doesn’t seem very interested in stepping out of his comfort zone. Maybe, at this point in your life, you don’t need to prove anything to anyone anymore. But his show on the Band was a step bigger than his legs. It remains to be seen whether the redesign will ensure the attraction survives.