Unprecedented Brazilian study: is it possible to prevent type 1 diabetes? – 07/07/2022

Type 1 diabetes, once it sets in, has no cure. And it cannot be avoided. Watch well, until proven otherwise.

Now, unlike type 2 of the disease, type 1 has nothing to do with our habits, whether we are overweight or sedentary, whether we spend years tiring our pancreas gorging ourselves on sweets and other calorie foods — something we can always change, taking a little judgment.

Its cause is an attack by the immune system that, out of the blue, often without having any similar cases in the family, surprises everyone by turning against the pancreatic units responsible for producing insulin. The hormone would be in charge of getting the glucose that was in the blood into the cells. Without it, sugar is left in the circulation, which has harmful effects on health.

This autoimmunity hit can be quick. In children and adolescents — the age group in which this form of the disease appears most often — it may only take a few weeks for the complete destruction of the beta cells that would release insulin. In young adults, where this type of diabetes is rarer, it may take a little longer.

Be that as it may, the question that Brazilian doctors dare to ask is the following: but is there really no way to postpone this moment as much as possible or, dreaming bigger, even prevent it from happening, avoiding type 1 diabetes?

For this, they are kicking off the study “Pre 1 Brazil” next Thursday, 14th, during EndoDEBATE 2022, an event that will bring together more than 3 thousand diabetes specialists.

There, the very first presentation will be by endocrinologist Renan Montenegro Junior, researcher and professor at the Faculty of Medicine and the Hospital Complex of the UFC (Federal University of Ceará).

Alongside another UFC researcher, endocrinologist Jaquellyne Penaforte, he will explain why this investigation, involving doctors from all over the country, focuses on a molecule, alogliptin, which is well known in his field. Launched in the country in 2006, it is a great way to treat type 2 diabetes.

Agloliptin is an inhibitor of DPP4, a molecule released by the liver that, in this context, does no good. “And it is always remembered as a medicine capable of lowering blood sugar. But, between us, it is not even the most potent. There are other options in the pharmacy that are much better in this function”, says Professor Montenegro.

According to him, the point is that even endocrinologists ignore or, come on, forget that this agloliptin messes with the immune system — here’s the cat’s leap And it messes with it in a way that, let’s say, can assuage its fury against the pancreas. . It is this ability that will now be put to the test.

The stages of type 1 diabetes

It must be understood that, although most patients discover type 1 diabetes when the blood glucose is already so high and the pancreas is devastated, there are clues that this trouble is on the verge of happening. One is the presence of antibodies tailored to attack beta cells.

Endocrinologist Carlos Eduardo Barra Couri, a researcher at USP (University of São Paulo) in Ribeirão Preto, says that, in his office, it is common for the mother to arrive with the newly diagnosed boy with type 1 diabetes and another child on her lap. “Parents, then, invariably ask if their younger sibling might also get the disease one day,” says he, who is another leader of the “Pre 1 Brazil“, as well as being the creator of EndoDEBATE.

The possibility exists, the doctor knows. As much as type 1 diabetes can appear in families that have never seen anything like it, it can happen that siblings of those who have the disease are diagnosed with it too. Among first-degree relatives, the risk is indeed higher than in the general population.

“To give the long-awaited answer, only dosing such antibodies”, says Couri. “The positive result, however, does not give absolute certainty that the person will become a carrier of the disease. They just have a higher risk.”

Having antibodies, but continuing to have absolutely normal blood glucose, puts this individual in stage 1 of this diabetes. And many people — most — spend their entire lives in it, never having anything.

On the other hand, those who, in addition to having antibodies, present an altered level of glucose in the blood, are in stage 2. “In a poetic license, we can say that a pre-diabetes would be made”, says Couri. And he justifies it: “Because, then, the probability of the individual becoming type 1 diabetic is high, around 70%.” Precisely for this reason, the researchers are looking for people between 18 and 35 years old at this stage for the study.

At stage 3, it doesn’t take long for the beta cells to have gone into the swamp. Hence, it would not do much good if the DPP4 inhibitor prevented further attacks on the pancreas — the damage would be done. “In stage 2, in turn, if we manage to stop them, there will still be a good reserve of these cells in the pancreas”, explains Professor Montenegro.

Why such a DPP4 inhibitor?

In the body, what DPP4 released by the liver does is to destroy the grace of another molecule, this one secreted by the intestine — GLP1, which helps to control blood glucose and which, on top of that, generates the feeling of satiety, promoting the loss of Weight. So much so that the brand new drugs for obesity and diabetes take the place of GLP1 in the body. But this molecule does not last more than a few minutes. Hence the advantage of inhibiting your enemy.

All endocrinologists have the story up to this point on their tongues. “What many are unaware of is that, in blood plasma, DPP4 is anchored in the membrane of a lymphocyte, CD-26”, says Couri. “When that happens, the effect is pro-inflammatory.”

In other words, DPP4 triggers this immune cell to pick a fight with the pancreas. And everything indicates that, by silencing her with the inhibiting medicine, taken in the form of a pill once a day, the situation would be appeased.

According to doctors, the substance’s modulation of the immune system is mild — enough to spare the pancreas, but without affecting the ability of our defenses to react in the face of an infection. So much so that, it is worth repeating, it has been used for a long time in type 2 diabetes.

The origin of the balcony

In the early 2000s, Couri and his colleagues from USP in Ribeirão began to perform stem cell transplantation to reverse type 1 diabetes in patients who were already in phase 3, but with a maximum of six weeks of diagnosis. That is, when they had barely discovered the disease and there were still beta cells.

The procedure proved successful in most cases: with heavy chemotherapy, the doctor destroyed the cells in the bone marrow, where defense cells are produced. Then, with the help of stem cells, he made the immune system restart like a computer — only it was no longer programmed to ponder the pancreas.

“However, between 2008 and 2009, some patients who had been free of the need to apply insulin for more than four years returned to need injections of the hormone”, he says.

It was then that, continuing the study, he decided to resort to a softer way of putting the defenses in order, without risking repeating the chemotherapy that had been so strong. “I used agloliptin. And what happened? A lot of them stopped using insulin again.”