Vasco’s SAF: meeting is an attempt to bring together directors and 777 Partners | vasco

Expecting to be voted on in a few weeks, the sale of SAF returns to Vasco’s policy agenda. On Thursday night, at a meeting of the Deliberative Council, directors and benefactors will have access to some information on the proposal presented by 777 Partners.

It will be another step towards the conclusion of the negotiation with the American group, but also a thermometer of what is to come. Before the General Assembly with the partners, scheduled for the end of July, there will be a vote in the Deliberative Council on the matter. The call, however, will only occur after the opinion of the Special Commission that analyzes the contract.

In March, at the meeting that debated the statutory changes for the possibility of constituting a SAF, approval was given with ease: 166 votes in favor and 3 against.

1 of 3 Headquarters Náutica do Vasco, in Lagoa, will host a meeting of the Deliberative Council this Thursday — Photo: Carlos Gregório Jr Headquarters Náutica do Vasco, in Lagoa, will host a meeting of the Deliberative Council this Thursday — Photo: Carlos Gregório Jr

This Thursday’s meeting is an attempt to bring together directors and 777 Partners. Representatives of the American group will make a presentation with details of the proposal so that the members of the Council advance in the knowledge of the information, since the transparency of the process is today the main question not only of the opposition, but also of some allies.

As the agreement has confidential clauses, the care to put representatives of 777 to speak is precisely so that the club does not run the risk of informing what is not contractually allowed. The administrative board and people aligned with the situation hope that the meeting will serve to clarify doubts and mitigate criticism.

The expectation is that there will be no questions and answers. After the presentation, the directors of 777 say goodbye so that Carlos Fonseca, president of the Deliberative Council, opens space for the debate. The members of the Special Committee will be present at the meeting to take note of the main points discussed and include them in the opinion.

The ge informed last week that the directors will not have access to the contract in its entirety. In addition to the information that will be passed on at this Thursday’s meeting, the club should provide the general public with new details about the agreement in the coming days.

In addition to the members of the Special Committee of the Deliberative Council and of the Meritorious Council, the only ones who had access to the full text of the binding proposal were the presidents of Vasco’s powers: Carlos Fonseca (Deliberative Council), Antonio Peralta (Meritorious Council), Otto de Carvalho (General Assembly) and Bruno Iglesias (Vice-President of the General Assembly). The presentation to them took place at a meeting at KPMG’s headquarters, in downtown Rio, last Friday.

