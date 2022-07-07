Vidal’s ‘Parça’ reveals backstage about the deal with Flamengo and exposes reaction: “It looks like a child”

Abhishek Pratap 1 min ago News Comments Off on Vidal’s ‘Parça’ reveals backstage about the deal with Flamengo and exposes reaction: “It looks like a child” 0 Views

Flamengo

The midfielder closed with the red-black and former teammate revealed his reaction to signing the deal

Guilherme Ramos

Per Guilherme Ramos

Marcello Zambrana/AGIF - Vidal is "exposed" about arrival in Flamengo
Marcello Zambrana / AGIF – Vidal is “exposed” about arrival at Flamengo
Guilherme Ramos

After recent inconsistent results, Flamengo won again in three consecutive matches this season: they beat América-MG 3-0 at Maracanã and Santos 2-1 at Vila Belmiro, Campeonato Brasileiro, and came out victorious from Colombia by 1 to 0 when they faced Tolima, in the Copa Libertadores. The good moment on the field comes amid the moves in the transfer window.

One of the Rio team’s recent additions is Arturo Vidal, an experienced Chilean midfielder. The former Inter Milan player had already publicly given several statements reinforcing his desire to wear the red-black mantle. Close to unmarking in Rio de Janeiro, with arrival scheduled for the afternoon of this Wednesday (6), the midfielder was “exposed” by one of his former teammates.

Striker Mauricio Pinilla, who defended the colors of Chile with Vida, told ESPN that the midfielder is very happy to have agreed with the Rio team and revealed his reaction to having closed the deal. “I spoke to Vidal. He looks like a child. He is very happy. He is crazy, he wants to wear the shirt and play,” said the Universidad de Chile striker, who also commented on his bad time at Inter.

“His soul returned to his body after the fights at Inter. He is desperate to start playing for Flamengo,” added Pinilla. Vidal had troubled moments in the Milan team from the beginning, having played for a rival, Juventus. Flamengo will be the Chilean’s first South American club since leaving Colo-Colo, which revealed him, to defend Germany’s Bayer Leverskusen in 2007.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Carmen Lúcia asks the PGR to analyze evidence of Bolsonaro’s interference in an investigation at the MEC | Policy

It will be up to the Prosecutor’s Office to assess whether there are elements to …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved