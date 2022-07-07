Vidal’s ‘Parça’ reveals backstage about the deal with Flamengo and exposes reaction: “It looks like a child”

After recent inconsistent results, Flamengo won again in three consecutive matches this season: they beat América-MG 3-0 at Maracanã and Santos 2-1 at Vila Belmiro, Campeonato Brasileiro, and came out victorious from Colombia by 1 to 0 when they faced Tolima, in the Copa Libertadores. The good moment on the field comes amid the moves in the transfer window.

One of the Rio team’s recent additions is Arturo Vidal, an experienced Chilean midfielder. The former Inter Milan player had already publicly given several statements reinforcing his desire to wear the red-black mantle. Close to unmarking in Rio de Janeiro, with arrival scheduled for the afternoon of this Wednesday (6), the midfielder was “exposed” by one of his former teammates.

Striker Mauricio Pinilla, who defended the colors of Chile with Vida, told ESPN that the midfielder is very happy to have agreed with the Rio team and revealed his reaction to having closed the deal. “I spoke to Vidal. He looks like a child. He is very happy. He is crazy, he wants to wear the shirt and play,” said the Universidad de Chile striker, who also commented on his bad time at Inter.

“His soul returned to his body after the fights at Inter. He is desperate to start playing for Flamengo,” added Pinilla. Vidal had troubled moments in the Milan team from the beginning, having played for a rival, Juventus. Flamengo will be the Chilean’s first South American club since leaving Colo-Colo, which revealed him, to defend Germany’s Bayer Leverskusen in 2007.