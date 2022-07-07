Video about 10 m² apartment generates outrage on the internet – News

Since June 30th, a 39-second video posted on TikTok by realtor Gutemberg Albuquerque (@albuquerque,1989) has been arousing indignation reactions in those who see it. That’s because it shows an apartment that is for sale in São Paulo, valued at R$ 200 thousand, which is only 10 m². As of early this Wednesday afternoon (6), the post had reached 3,415 likes, been shared 1,496 times and received 897 comments.

In the recording, Albuquerque says it is the smallest property in Latin America, a “title” that was also used by the developer Vitacon at the time of the launch of the VN Nova Higienópolis condominium, still in the plant, in 2017. It is located between the Santa Cecília and Higienópolis neighborhoods. and has 111 apartments, with five sizes, between 10 m² and 77 m²: there are 72 units with 10 m², 14 with 15 m², two with 19 m², 22 with 33 m² and one with 77 m². It was announced as “smart studio”, a new concept of housing.





In the comments of the publication and in the reposts of the video on other networks (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter), there are varied reactions, ranging from laughter to comparisons with real estate prices in other locations, ironic and irritating phrases and speculations about what would be possible to buy with R$ 200 thousand in several cities in Brazil.

“Claustrophobic” and “joke” are recurring remarks, which appear in almost every post. “No conditions. I would never buy it. The glass bathroom made it worse,” wrote user @waniareis880 on TikTok. She refers to the fact that, right at the entrance to the apartment, there is, on one side of the door, a kitchen sink and, on the other, a transparent glass, like the shower stalls, which separates the kitchen-pantry from the bathroom, as you can see. be seen in the video below:





“Nothing like eating homemade food that tastes and smells like a bathroom, good that it’s already natural seasoning”, commented @Vita mirabile, also in the original post. Already @Fabio Almeida says: “I would die of anxiety living in something so small”.

As for the price, @lucianamathias43 says the apartment should cost a lot less: “Expensive 40k maximum on this egg”. And that’s the general opinion. “200k in luxury captivity”, wrote @Erikbritoo, and “A gourmet captivity”, said @Cristiano Ivo. For @Raffael Spinelli, “it’s better to buy a container and live in it”.

Regardless of the controversies, the proposal was to present a new concept of housing, an “intelligent studio”, aimed at young university students and people with small families who want to simplify their lives. Another target audience for Vitacon, which has become famous in recent years for the construction of compact housing, such as studios and micro-apartments, is the real estate investor, including those who rent the property for seasons. Learn more about the apartment and condominium:



