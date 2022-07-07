Volkswagen offers 150 job vacancies; see how to compete

Professionals in the areas of production assembler, sharpener and bodywork preparer can apply for job openings at Volkswagen. The offer is 150 vacancies in the city of Taubaté, in São Paulo. Entries must be made by this Thursday, 7.

To participate in the selection process, you must access the Volkswagen website. Right from the start, candidates can learn more about the company, as well as the work routine and requirements of each position. Among the requirements is to live in Taubaté.

Job at Volkswagen

A high school diploma is also required for all positions. Those selected will work at the company’s factory, in Taubaté. You must fill in a form that is also available on the website, with personal information and other information required in the process.

Another requirement is to be available to work in any of the three shifts. In addition, it is essential to know some tools, such as TPM, 5S, Housekeeping and Quality Self-Control.

Volkswagen offers a compatible salary, health plan, chartered buses to the company’s unit, in addition to meals at the workplace and discounts on the purchase of branded vehicles.

From the new hires, the company expects to return with the third shift in the framing and stamping sectors. The unit is expected to operate at full capacity in January 2023.

To apply, enter the company’s official website and click on “Human resources”. At the end of the page, click on the option “Discover our vacancies”.

The candidate will be directed to another page and will be able to search for vacancies by type, job location and area. It is also the opportunity to check out some videos and information about the company.