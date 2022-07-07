vote on PEC Kamikaze is postponed in the Chamber; watch video

The special committee in the Chamber of Deputies that analyzes the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of Benefits, known as PEC Kamikaze, postponed the vote on the text in the early hours of Wednesday, 6th, after a series of arguments, shouting and punches on the table. The governing base now articulates for the message to be read this Thursday, 7.

The proposal provides for the recognition of the state of emergency in 2022 and a package of BRL 41.25 billion in aid outside the spending ceiling three months before the elections. Opposition parties decided not to close a procedural agreement for voting on the PEC, considering that it is merely an electoral process.

The special committee in the Chamber of Deputies that analyzes the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of Benefits, known as PEC Kamikaze, had a vote on the text postponed in the early hours of Wednesday, 6th, after a series of arguments, shouting and punches on the table.

The opposition defends that the text maintains the procedure with original deadlines and broad debate, and is against the speed of voting on the proposal. The acronyms guarantee the use of all regimental tools to prevent the text from being voted on quickly.

The group questioned the processing of the PEC in the commission. The conflict took place when the president of the collegiate, Celina Leão (PP-DF), asked the rapporteur of the matter, Danilo Forte (União Brasil-Ceará), to read her favorable opinion and the substitute text, which also included PEC 15, on biofuels.

The PEC foresees the release of a billionaire amount by the end of the year for the expansion of Auxílio Brasil and the gas voucher, for the creation of aid for truck drivers and taxi drivers, to finance the free public transport for the elderly and to compensate the states that grant ICMS credits for ethanol, reducing the tax burden on biofuel.

Lawmakers opposed to the proposal argued that all leaders should have the right to speak first. Celina prevented this from being done before the reading by claiming she was following the regiment. The decision generated a series of arguments between government and opposition deputies.

Opposition deputies discussed with Celina at the commission’s presidency table. Video recorded by the Chamber of Deputies shows shouting and punches on the table. Danilo Forte slowly followed the text of the PEC in a higher tone to ignore the situation. Despite him completing the reading, the vote was confirmed to be postponed.

For the opposition, the requests for viewing were made after midnight on Wednesday, so, in the opinion of parliamentarians, the text could only be voted on on Friday. Even so, Celina Leão validated a view request before midnight. Thus, government officials should be able to vote on the text on Thursday.

