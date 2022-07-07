Vtor Pereira praises Cssio and highlights ‘high-level work’ of fraud at Corinthians

Goalkeeper Cássio was one of the main heroes of Corinthians’ classification to the quarter-finals of Libertadores 2022. Not only with a good participation throughout the 90 minutes, Cássio saved two penalty kicks.

The performance, however, was not the only reason why the goalkeeper was praised by coach Vítor Pereira after the match. Together in the press conference room, the Portuguese coach highlighted that Cássio never stops working hard at the CT daily.

“He’s a top-notch goalkeeperI don’t work directly with him on a day-to-day basis, but he works hard every day. He thinks big, works at a high level. It’s possible to evolve in his work, he knows, with balls on his feet. Our work is to integrate goalkeepers on the field with foot construction. It has a positive result, he works with the goalkeepers well”, highlighted the coach.

The archer was not only praised by his trainer. Cássio was also cheered by Corinthians fans on social media. In the board Fan Notesof My Helmthe goalkeeper was on the verge of ten in the evaluations.

The classification also marks the comeback of Cássio inside Timão. The goalkeeper even had his stay questioned by himself at the club after threats on social media to him and his family. The cases took place in April. A few days later, Cássio said he had closed the matter and was fully focused on Corinthians.

At Corinthians since the historic 2012 season, Cássio completed 599 games for Timão against Boca Juniors – in 597, he was a starter. There are 275 victories, 185 draws and 139 defeats, in addition to nine titles won.

The archer is the second goalkeeper with more games for Timão, with three games less than Ronaldo Giovanelli. Today, he is the fourth athlete with the most matches with the Timão shirt.

