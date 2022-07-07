Wagner has 4 points ahead of Roberto Cláudio and 22 over Izolda in a PDT survey

The Quaest survey commissioned by the PDT to guide the choice of who will be the candidate of the party for the Government of Ceará strengthens the position of former mayor of Fortaleza Roberto Cláudio to be chosen. He appears technically tied with federal deputy Captain Wagner (União Brasil), the main name of the opposition in the dispute. Already the main opponent of Roberto Cláudio in the dispute, the governor Izolda Cela, is 22 points behind the deputy. The numbers were exclusively anticipated by O POVO columnist Carlos Mazza.

Supporters of Izolda downplay the research, contest its use as the sole criterion for choice, and plan to protest.

See the stimulated research numbers

Wagner vs Roberto Claudio

Captain Wagner (União Brasil) – 44%

Roberto Cláudio (PDT) – 40%

Undecided – 3%

White/null/will not vote – 12%

Wagner vs Roberto Claudio

Captain Wagner (União Brasil) – 52%

Izolda Cell (PDT) – 30%

Undecided – 4%

White/null/will not vote – 14%

Wagner x Mauro

Captain Wagner (União Brasil) – 55%

Mauro Filho (PDT) – 23%

Undecided – 4%

White/null/will not vote – 18%

Wagner x Evandro

Captain Wagner (União Brasil) – 59%

Evandro Leitão (PDT) – 17%

Undecided – 5%

White/null/will not vote – 19%

The survey was conducted between June 27 and July 1. Quaest heard in person 1,500 voters in 49 municipalities in Ceará. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points. The survey is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the numbers BR-07841/22 and CE-05334/22.

The scenarios only include pedestrians versus Wagner. No questions were asked in the stimulated poll of voting intentions with other pre-candidates.

The PDT survey also asked about the presidential election in Ceará. In the numbers, the party’s pre-candidate for president, Ciro Gomes, appears in third place.

election for president

1st shift

Lula (PT) – 59%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – 18%

Ciro Gomes (PDT) – 11%

André Janones (Forward) – 3%

Simone Tebet (MDB) – 1%

Felipe D’Ávila (New) – 0

Undecided – 3%

White/null/does not intend to vote – 4%

2nd round simulations

Lula x Bolsonaro

Squid – 70%

Bolsonaro – 22%

Undecided – 2%

White/null/does not intend to vote – 6%

Lula vs Ciro Gomes

Squid – 62%

Ciro Gomes – 28%

Undecided – 1%

White/null/does not intend to vote – 8%

Bolsonaro x Ciro

Cyrus – 64%

Bolsonaro – 24%

Undecided – 2%

White/null/does not intend to vote – 10%

O POVO Research Aggregator

The Group’s Journalism and Education multistreaming platform THE PEOPLE provides the Voting Intention Survey Aggregator. The tool provides an accurate and broad understanding of the electoral process, with its nuances and trends.

Access the survey aggregator by clicking here.

The aggregator has numbers of the race towards the Presidency of the Republic, state government and Senate.

The project was developed by Data.Doc, the data core of THE PEOPLE. According to journalist Thays Lavor, responsible for coordinating and editing the material, the idea was born out of a realization that it is necessary to create means to “make life easier” for the reader. Especially in a year when he goes to the polls.

