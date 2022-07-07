‘Walk with your belly always tucked in and never kiss on the mouth’

A spartan routine, exhausting and full of rules that, if circumvented, would lead to a suspension and even, who knows, a premature shutdown. The life of a Paquita was not easy, although it was the dream of almost every girl in the 1990s, when “Xou da Xuxa” was most successful. It was for five years the period of Ana Paula Almeida, who is launching the book “Pituxita Bonequinha — Minha Vida de Paquita”, in which she tells her trajectory in the program and part of the backstage commanded by Marlene Mattos with an iron fist.

Called a general, Marlene didn’t give a damn to Xuxa, who was Queen of the Baixinhos, what can she say to her subjects. In one of the chapters of the book, Ana Paula details the Paquitas manual, which provided for “discipline in everything, for 24 hours, inside and outside the program”.

Former Paquita Pituxita, Ana Paula Almeida will release biography in 2021 Photo: reproduction / instagram

“Not going to nightclubs, bars and parties, whether closed or not; not going out at night; not having a boyfriend or flirt; not kissing on the mouth (never); never go out unaccompanied by parents; always walk with your belly tucked in; attend etiquette classes”, narrates the former Paquita in her artistic biography about some of the items on the list followed by her and her co-workers

Other rules such as treating fans very well, being punctual, getting good grades and reading a lot were closely monitored by the army commanded by Marlene. “Paquita’s life was glamorous, but our routine was like a soldier’s. We wore soldier clothes and had a routine that included dancing and singing lessons, and we had to have good grades in school, in addition to taking great care good of our appearance, narrates Ana Paula.

Ana Paula Almeida, Pituxita, launches biography Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Who alleviated Marlene’s scolding a little and made everyday life lighter was Xuxa herself, as the blonde says, in a specie of devotion to the presenter. It was she, for example, who found out about the flirtation between Ana Paula and Rafael Ilha, at the time a teen idol and leader of the band Polegar. “It was with Xuxa that I opened my heart. We were in love and our relationship, if you can say so, was not conventional. Paquitita’, Tatiana Maranhõ, in the darks of the cinema. My mother never dreamed of it, otherwise she would kill me! It was our only kiss and I didn’t even remember having rolled my tongue”, he recalls.

Paquitas: success in the 80s and 90s Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Despite having lived through some controversies in her personal life, Ana Paula decided not to put them in the book, just as she doesn’t talk about dating Romário or fussing with other Paquitas. At the end of the book, she even pays tribute to them, naming each one who went through the program and with whom she lived.