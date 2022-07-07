Walter Casagrande leaves Globo after 25 years at the station

Walter Casagrande is no longer a commentator for Grupo Globo. The former player made the video announcement in which he says he is no longer part of the broadcaster’s sport. Globo confirmed, in an official note, the departure and said that the decision was made “by mutual agreement”.

“Hello everyone. I came here to let you know that, after 25 years of TV Globo, six World Cups, with five finals, including the 2002 one with Ronaldo’s two goals, three Olympics and several championship finals out there, my cycle is over. I’m leaving Globo today, I’m no longer part of the TV sports group and I’m going on my way. In fact, I think it was a relief for both sides. A kiss to all”, said Casagrande in his message of farewell.

Globo sent a note confirming the departure: “As a player, Walter Casagrande Júnior wrote an important story on the field: Corinthians idol, where he was the protagonist of Corinthian Democracy, had a passage through European football and also defended the Brazilian team in the World Cup 1986. Off the pitch, his career was also successful. He has been a commentator for 25 years, 24 of them at Globo. A period marked by great moments, achievements, emotions, overcoming and authenticity, one of its trademarks. By mutual agreement, the partnership between Globo and Casagrande comes to an end, but their analyzes will forever be marked in the almanac of football broadcasts on Brazilian television. As a player, Walter Casagrande Júnior wrote an important story on the field: an idol for Corinthians, where he was the protagonist of Corinthian Democracy, he played in European football and also defended the Brazilian team in the 1986 World Cup. also successful. He has been a commentator for 25 years, 24 of them at Globo. A period marked by great moments, achievements, emotions, overcoming and authenticity, one of its trademarks. By mutual agreement, the partnership between Globo and Casagrande comes to an end, but their analysis will forever be marked in the almanac of football broadcasts on Brazilian television.”

The report of UOL Esporte learned from people close to the commentator that his high salary and his always scathing political comments may have influenced the decision. That’s why his last parting sentence was “a relief for both sides”.

At Rede Globo since 1997, Casagrande has worked in World Cups and Olympic Games. In addition, he participated in the programs ‘Bem, Amigos’, ‘Seleção SporTV’, ‘Troca de Passe’, ‘Redação SporTV’, ‘Esporte Espetacular’ and wrote a blog on ge called ‘De Peito Aberto’.

In September 2007, the commentator was in a serious car accident and was in a coma for 24 hours. After recovering, he was admitted to a drug addiction clinic for his addiction to heroin and cocaine — consequently stopping TV appearances.

His return to television took place in April 2009 at Arena SporTV. In the same year, he resumed broadcasting football matches and participated in Globo Esporte.

Before being hired at Globo, Casão had a stint at ESPN.