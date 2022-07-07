Walter Casagrande leaves Rede Globo after 25 years: ‘A relief for both sides’

Walter Casagrande Junior is leaving Rede Globo. The 59-year-old former player had worked at the Rio station since 1997, where he worked as a football commentator. The information was disclosed by Casagrande himself in a video posted on his social networks.

“After 25 years at Globo, six World Cups, five finals, including the one in 2002, with Ronaldo’s two goals, three Olympics and several championship finals out there, my cycle is over. I’m leaving Globo today, I don’t more part of the TV Sports group. I’m going on my way. In fact, I think it was a relief for both sides”, he said.

Casagrande began his career as a commentator in the 1990s, on ESPN, shortly after hanging up his boots. But it was at Rede Globo where he established himself and became a known face of Brazilians in sports broadcasts, especially in the coverage of the Brazilian national team and São Paulo football teams.

In 2007, the former player suffered a serious car accident and stayed away from television, returning only two years later to participate in programs on the SporTV channel. During the period in which he was away, Walter Casagrande was hospitalized for the treatment of chemical dependence on alcohol and drugs, in episodes told by himself in the broadcaster’s entertainment programs.

Casagrande’s trajectory in the fight against drugs is told in the autobiographical book “Casagrande e Seus Devindos”, released in 2013, by journalist Gilvan Riveiro – he also released “Sócrates e Casagrande – Uma História de Amor”, a work in which he addresses the friendship and successful partnership at Corinthians with Sócrates.

In one of these passages, he says that his breakup with his friend Sócrates took place because the “Magrão” said that he had “sold” himself to Globo. Casa didn’t like it. He always reported having had the autonomy to give his opinions and make his sports analyses. He was not a tactical professional, he preferred to comment on what he was seeing on the field, with his experience as a former player.

Within the four lines, Casagrande lived his best moments in his career wearing the shirt of Corinthians, a team for which he won the Paulista Championship twice (1982 and 1983). He accumulated passages in the following years by São Paulo, Porto, Ascoli, Torino and Flamengo, returning to Corinthians in 1994. He passed through Paulista and São Francisco-BA before ending his career in 1996.