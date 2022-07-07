“Wanting to fuck me”, says Guimarães about changes at Caixa

Former president of Caixa Econômica Federal Pedro Guimarães was irritated by changes in the bank’s internal regulations, which made him lose approximately R$100,000 per month. New audios released by the news portal metropolisesthis Tuesday (5.Jul.2022), reveal swearing by Guimarães for the guidelines adopted at the institution at the end of 2021.

The measure established a limit on participation in up to 2 boards of subsidiaries and private companies that have Caixa as a partner. According to the portal, Pedro Guimarães was a member of 18 councils and earned around R$200,000 a month in income.

“This will leak out, to wear me out. This is to wear me out. Holy shit, I’ll refund the money. Do the math, got it, Celso [Leonardo Barbosa, ex-vice-presidente da Caixa]? You have to do the math, and you have to do the math that hurts the most in my pocket. In other words: take over the CAs [conselhos de administração] that I earn less. Puta who gave birth, this is so ridiculous, man… I kill myself to work like a son of the fucking bitch raised to the 15th to Nego just fuck me ”said.

In another audio, Guimarães suggests that subordinates missed the changes as a nod to an eventual victory for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the 2022 presidential election.

“Vreco [em referência a Álvaro Pires, então assessor especial do gabinete da presidência da Caixa], you act, and so do I. I already talked to you yesterday, and to Celso. are wanting to fuck me. I don’t believe this is incompetence. I believe in what I already told you two: the election is coming and I want to hedge (protect myself), and I’m going to take out everyone I think is hedging.”

“Let me tell you all: either you are with me or go get Haddad and Lula. There’s no such thing as wanting to stay with me and Lula. That’s pretty clear. Because this I do not think is a mistake. Nego can’t be that bad, to the point of wanting to expose myself that way. And no one saw it?”said.

The then president of Caixa continues:

“I will return the money, there is no condition. How can I not return the money? This shit will blow up in 6 months, say I’m stealing the Box. I’m not, I don’t know, I was against it, nobody ever said that to me. The Mauro [Mauro Cunha, ex-presidente do Conselho de Administração da Caixa] he never even mentioned it to me because he knew it was unacceptable. So this is treason. Because it passed without anyone ever passing it to me”.

“Now, Rosanne [Alves, então chefe de gabinete de Pedro], Celso and Vreco, will have to read everything that has been done in the last 3 years because Nego is fucking me, I will fuck me. How will I know? How am I going to have time, I can’t trust the people inside the bank? Because that to me is a lack of loyalty. It’s fucking wanting to hedge if the president [Jair Bolsonaro] not win (the election). I’m just going to take it off. Hey, Celso, do you look at this in detail?”said.

“Deep wanton”

In an article published on Monday (July 4), in the newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo, Pedro Guimarães wrote that he and his family are suffering “an insane and inquisitorial massacre”and that, therefore, wants “suffer the most profound wantonness to which a person can be subjected.

He left the presidency of Caixa on Wednesday (June 29), after accusations of sexual harassment came to light. Read here what was reported by the employees.

Also on Wednesday, Daniella Marques was appointed by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to the position, in a decree published in the Official Gazette. Here is the full text (1 MB).