designer’s son Mauricio de Sousathe producer Mauro Sousa talked a little about her relationship with her husband Rafael Piccin, with whom he has been together for almost two decades. Anyone who thinks the couple has a marriage like any other is wrong; far from it, the influencer delivered that the lovebirds opted for a different method of keeping the love.

In his Instagram feed, the also TikToker said that he never lived together with the boy, even though they have been together for 15 years. He also said there are no plans to build a family or share expenses.

The couple doesn’t even have a wedding ring, or any ceremony that marked the wedding. For them, things go differently.

“We’ve been together for 15 years and we don’t live together and we don’t intend to. We don’t have and don’t intend to have children. We don’t have a joint account, but we have a stable union”listed Mauro Sousa in a comic video posted as reels.

He followed her husband’s side in the video, even showing the keys to each house, one for him and the other for his beloved: “We don’t wear rings and we don’t always want to see each other. We’ve never had a party or a religious ceremony, we always prefer to travel. And everything works out just like that, in our own way.”

TERMINATION

the ex-wife of Eder Militão, Karoline Lima, decided to speak out after ending his marriage. Nine months pregnant, she found it respectable to give satisfaction to the fans, who accompanied her during the crisis that the couple lived in the last few weeks.

In her Instagram Stories, this Wednesday (6), she assured that she is fine and spoke about the well-being of the little girl. Cecilia, the couple’s first child due to be born in the next few days. apparently calm, Karoline Lima confessed that he tried everything before putting an end to the marriage.

