The singer Anitta every day brings a movement to surprise fans and shake the web, and this Wednesday (6) was no different. Alongside her boyfriend, producer Murda Beatz, she took her fandom by surprise with a video in the Stories of her Instagram account. It all started when she wanted to play guessing games with her followers asking what she is doing in Europe.

One of the followers, very quickly, suggested something unusual and sent the answer in the can. “To marry Murda Beatz,” the netizen replied. The singer did not want to miss the trip and embarked on the wave. She showed the answer to her boyfriend and the two decided to play with the fans’ heads.

“How crazy, we just got married,” said Anitta’s boyfriend. “Do we get married?”, behold, she also wanted to know. Soon the couple burst into laughter and laughed at the situation. But, clearly, it was nothing more than a joke between the two lovebirds with the Brazilian fans.

Anitta and Canadian producer Murda Beatz started romance recently. On the last Valentine’s Day, the singer played with the boy in a video shared also in her Stories where the two appear in bed and she makes a somewhat unusual charge. “Where’s my gift? I want my gift”, the young man, without understanding anything, replied “yes”, “thank you”, “no”, making the singer laugh.