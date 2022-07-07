“Wear shirt 10 and…”; Flamengo starts contacts for Dudu’s ‘partner’ in Qatar and 44 goals + 38 assists impress

The historic 7-1 rout against Tolima, last Wednesday (6), set fire to the Flamengo on the social networks. The team led by Dorival Júnior arrives in style in the quarterfinals of Libertadores to face Corinthians. And the good news doesn’t stop there. Behind the scenes, Everton Cebolinha and Arturo Vidal arrived. Want more?

the belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri informs that Rubro-Negro started contacts with Al-Duhail, from Qatar, through the attacking midfielder Edmilson Junior. The 27-year-old is not known to Brazilian fans, as he was born in Belgium, where he also has citizenship (as does Andreas Pereira, who recently left Ninho do Urubu).

Edmilson played in the youth categories at Standad Liège, in Belgium, and played professionally, too, for Sint-Truiden (Belgium) and, finally, for Al-Duhail, in Qatar. The right winger has been in the Arab world for four years and has already scored 44 goals and 38 assists in 114 matches with the Qatari club’s number 10 shirt.

Recently, the attacker himself went viral on the networks with the Mengão shirt. Internally, the option for the Belgian-Brazilian is a kind of plan B for Luis Henrique, from Olympique de Marseille, in France. In the garage, the athlete was wearing the number 10 custom outfit and named after “Edmilson Jr.” on the back.

In the last season alone, Edmilson scored 15 goals and distributed 19 assists, being fundamental for his team. Between 2020 and 2021, the striker shared the spotlight in the attack with Dudu, from Palmeiras. It is worth noting that, officially, Flamengo denies interest in Edmilson Jr, who has a contract at Al-Duhail until June 2024.