What explains the new series of mass layoffs in the innovation sector

At least for now, mass layoffs at startups seem to hold steady at the beginning of the semester. The most recent took place in the Loft. The digital real estate transaction platform laid off 384 employees – or 12% of its employees – on Tuesday, 5, citing a quest for greater efficiency. The company had laid off 159 employees in April, which then represented 5% of the total. In total, 543 employees left their posts in about three months.

With the Selic rate at 13.25% per year, many investors logically developed an allergy to risk, migrating to fixed income. Bruno Diniz, a professor at USP specializing in financial innovation, says that startups are businesses that are particularly affected by times like this, as they present a very high risk. Based on a business model of accelerated spending and less concern with results, at least at first, the innovation sector depends on more optimism from investors than others. Diniz also comments that these are businesses very much anchored in future scenarios and it is difficult to see light at the end of the tunnel. “Many of these startups have never experienced a crisis of this magnitude, which makes them worry more about delivering good results, leading to employee adjustments. To avoid dying, they cut off their arm”, says the professor.

Another startup that laid off a similar number of employees was Ebanx, which laid off 340 people in June, representing 20% ​​of its staff. Companies such as Quinto Andar, a competitor of Loft, and Facily also made similar adjustments in the first half of the year. The risk aversion caused by the rise in interest rates has also impacted businesses that combine technology and equity investments, such as Valemobi, Empiricus and Grupo Primo, which laid off 10%, 12% and 20% of their staff, respectively, in just the month of June. In the midst of this scenario, Diniz sees some hope, highlighting a very strong effort by the community to relocate those laid off, with the creation of shared lists with the contacts of these people, as in the case of the Layoffs Brasil website.

