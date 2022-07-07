Which FIIs have yielded the most in the last 12 months? Valuation reaches 30%; check list

With an appreciation of almost 30%, Riza Arctium Real Estate (ARCT11) is the real estate fund with the highest return in the last twelve months ending in June, a period marked by challenges such as rising interest rates, restrictions imposed by the Covid pandemic and even the threat taxation of dividends from funds.

The theme was featured in this Tuesday’s edition (5) of League of FIIsa weekly program on real estate funds produced by InfoMoneywhich turns one year this month.

In allusion to the date, Maria Fernanda Violatti, analyst at XP, Thiago Otuki, economist at Clube FII, and Wellington Carvalho, journalist at InfoMoneymade an assessment of the last 12 months for the real estate funds segment.

In the list of the biggest declines in the period, Kilima (KISU11) tops the list with losses of 28.74%, followed by BB Progressivo II (BBPO11), XP Industrial (XPIN11) and RBR Properties (RBRP11), with drops of around 21%.

Among the bullish highlights is the Riza Arctium Real Estate. The fund, which had already closed the semester as the biggest payer of dividends, also boasts a 29.58% appreciation in the last 12 months, the highest percentage among the FIIs. Check the list:

The list is based on the variation of shares and the distribution of dividends in the last twelve months, considering the real estate funds that make up the IFIX – an index that gathers the most traded FIIs on the Exchange.

Inside Riza Arctium Real Estate (ARCT11)

With a gross leasable area (GLA) of 170 thousand square meters, the Riza Arctium Real Estate portfolio comprises nine properties located in Goiás, São Paulo, Ceará, Mato Grosso and Minas Gerais.

The spaces are leased to tenants linked to sectors such as basic materials, energy, agribusiness and consumption. Among the tenants, there are names such as Granol, Andorinha Transportes, Rede Monte Carlo and the Imperial Brewery itself.

Considered a hybrid fund – which also invests in real estate receivables certificates – the portfolio has a net worth of R$324 million and the shareholder base currently stands at 23,040.

In June, the portfolio deposited R$1.86 per share, an amount equivalent to a monthly dividend return of 1.70%. In 12 months, the percentage is 9.88%.

Maria Fernanda points out that, despite Riza Arctium occupying the first position in the list of funds that increased the most, most of the FIIs in the list are of the “paper” type, which invest in fixed income securities linked to inflation indices and the CDI rate (interbank deposit certificate).

“It was already expected that this type of real estate fund would deliver an expressive return given the context that we have observed in recent months, of inflationary pressure and monetary tightening”, says the analyst.

12 months of important challenges for FIIs

More than analyzing the biggest ups and downs of real estate funds over a year in the League of FIIsMaria Fernanda and Otuki also recalled the main topics under discussion in July 2021, the program’s debut month.

In addition to the specter of taxation of dividends from real estate funds – a point that was eventually removed from the tax reform proposal under discussion at the time –, there was still strong concern about the Covid-19 pandemic, which killed more than 1,700 people a day.

In the macroeconomic scenario, inflation measured by the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) was still in single digits, as well as the basic interest rate of the national economy, the Selic, with a percentage of 4.25%.

“We realized that the macro [juros e inflação] worsened a lot, making it difficult for investors to make decisions”, analyzes Otuki. “One of the worst enemies of variable income assets, including real estate funds, is exactly the interest rate”, he says.

Higher interest rates make fixed-income investments – which traditionally carry less risk – more profitable. The movement ends up attracting variable income investors, who lose their attractiveness.

Otuki also recalls that, over the last 12 months, there have also been periods of increase in cases of Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine itself, which impacted the price of commodities and raised inflation around the world.

Check out more analysis of facts that influenced the real estate fund market in the last 12 months in yesterday’s edition of League of FIIs. produced by InfoMoneythe program airs every Tuesday at 7 pm on the InfoMoney on Youtube. You can also review all past edits.

