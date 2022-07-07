“Who has a glass roof…”; web points out alleged indirect from Marina Ruy Barbosa to Bruno Gagliasso after the actress liked

Never has a like on social media been as commented on as the one that actress Marina Ruy Barbosa did this Wednesday afternoon (6). A simple “Ihhhh… whoever has a glass roof can’t throw stones” from an internet user on Twitter who received a like from the cat was enough to shake the web. More attentive followers could conclude on what the redhead was thinking and what kind of message she intended to give.

For many, the expression of the actress has to do with the comments of actor Bruno Gagliasso during a chat on “Quem Pode, Pod”, a podcast launched earlier this week. He spoke about the famous case of Fernando de Noronha, who brought together celebrities friends during a New Year’s Eve on the island and yielded a lot of cloth for his sleeve.

The actor said that the story known as “surubão” was planted to hide a scandal that happened at the time of the soap opera “The seventh guardian”, 2019, in which he and Marina Ruy Barbosa worked. At the time, she was married and was identified as the pivot in the separation of fellow actors Debora Nascimento and José Loreto. Could this be the scandal that the “surubão” hide? The web interpreted the redhead’s like as a “yes”.

And it also sounded like a nudge on the actor, who would have already jumped the wax and betrayed his wife Giovanna Ewbank. In the profile “Segue e Cami” on Instagram, about entertainment, Marina’s like became a sensation. Followers soon made speculations. “So she’s confirming that it was true?!” exclaimed an internet user. “He never said he didn’t,” recalled another. “So, was that a confirmation?”, asked a follower of the profile.