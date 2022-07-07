Windows 11 update to fix crash is also failing

Microsoft has not yet released an update that solves the problem.

THE Microsoft continues to release updates to fix and improve its latest operating system, the Windows 11. However, in one of the updates (KB5014668 (build 22000.776)) for the channel Release Preview which arrived last month, a change that was supposed to fix an operating system update failure is also failing.

The update even fixed the problem, but some users noticed a new failure to perform the update, caused by this build. The buggy update package had already been released as an optional cumulative update for any interested user, without the need to be part of the program. Preview.

In the changelog presented, it was even reinforced that one of the news was the correction of this failure in the update: “We fixed an issue that may cause the upgrade to Windows 11 (original version) to fail.”

“Many people are having issues with the optional cumulative update KB5014668. [Falam que] it cannot be installed. Microsoft did not fix it. Check the Microsoft community and search Bing.” says a Feedback Hub message.

With several complaints in the support forum of Microsofta user reported that he was able to solve the problem by reinstalling Windows 11, see:

“Sorry for the delay, but I was finally able to resolve it. I had to contact MS support and open a case. They told me to perform an in-place upgrade (which I didn’t want to do at first). Anyway, I redownloaded Windows 11 and reinstalled. After following all the steps for the update, I noticed that Windows has re-installed those KBs that were previously installed; Update 2022-04 for Windows 11 for x64-based systems ( KB4023057) – Cumulative Update 2022-06 for .NET Framework 3.5 and 48 for Windows 11 for x64 (KB5013889). After several restarts and patience, it was possible to install the desired June KB KB5014668”

THE Microsoft has not yet released an update to fix this issue that appeared in this update.

Via: neowin