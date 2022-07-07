With 18 goals in Libertadores, Rony ‘firms’ himself in the list of Brazilian top scorers in the competition; check out the goalscorers

The Copa Libertadores of America is certainly the OBSESSION of any South American team. Full of emotions, remarkable goals, the crowd’s party, exciting finals, the competition has several historic scorers, among them some Brazilians.

With the rout of Palmeiras at Cerro Porteño, on the night of this Wednesday (6), for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. In all, there were five goals scored at Allianz Parque, the highlight was Rony, who scored two goals.

With these two goals scored, the Palmeiras player established himself in the list of Brazilian players who became Libertadores top scorers. In all, Rony ‘Rústico’, as the athlete is known, has 18 goals scored in the tournament, with that, he equaled the same number of goals as an idol of Palmeiras’ biggest rival, Marcelinho Carioca, from Corinthians.

In addition, Rony also reached the same number of goals scored by a duo from the Alviverde team, Sérgio João and Tita. The palmeirense number 10 also surpassed an iconic duo in Brazilian football, none other than the duo Zico and Pelé, both with 16 goals.

Rony, who started the game on the bench, won the opportunity to enter the game after Rafael Navarro was injured in the first half. In addition to having scored both goals, one of them was finally on a bicycle, a form that the player had been trying for a long time. In other words, a lit night.

Palmeiras won on aggregate by 8-0, with three goals scored in the first game and five more in the second game. With that, the team reached the quarterfinals of the tournament and will face Atlético Mineiro again, last season, the teams faced each other in the semifinals of the competition. At the time, Alviverde qualified for the goal scored away from home.

Check out the list of the best Brazilian scorers in the Copa Libertadores: in first place, Luizão, with 29 goals scored; Gabigol soon followed, with 26 goals; in third place, Fred and Palhinha, with 25; soon after with Célio Taveira, with 22 goals.

With 21 goals, Jairzinho; with 19 goals, we have Guilherme, Ricardo Oliveira and Bruno Henrique; with 18 goals, Rony, Marcelinho Carioca, Sérgio João and Tita with 18 goals; with 17 goals, Robinho and, to close, Pelé, Jardel and Zico with 16 goals scored.