With 35% of voting intentions, Fernando Haddad would win in the first round if the election took place today

247 – Former São Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad (PT) leads the electoral race for the government of São Paulo, according to a Genial/Quaest poll released by the newspaper The State of São Paulo this Thursday (7). With 35% of voting intentions against 30% of all other candidates added together, the PT would win in the first round if the election took place today,

The survey presented two scenarios, one with the presence of former governor Márcio França and the other without. Haddad and the current governor Rodrigo Garcia grow six and four percentage points when France is not in the state contest. Former Minister of Infrastructure Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) is up two points.

In the scenario with France, Haddad remains in the lead with 29% of voting intentions, one less than the previous survey, followed by Tarcísio de Freitas, with 12% and Garcia, with 8%. Without the former governor, France’s 18 points are distributed. PT rises to 35% of voting intentions. Supported by Jair Bolsonaro, Tarcísio appears with 14% and the toucan gains four percentage points and goes to 12%.

The survey interviewed 1640 people between the 1st and the 4th of July and is registered with the TSE under the numbers SP-05318/2022 and BR-03964/2022. The margin of error is 2.4 percentage points and the confidence level is 95%. Data collection was done face-to-face.

