With Dorival, Pedro shines and “calls” Gabigol to the opponent’s area – 07/07/2022

Dorival Júnior took advantage of a solution that seemed improvised in the 2-1 over Santos in Vila Belmiro, with a team full of reserves, to replace the departure of Andreas Pereira while Vidal and, probably, another midfielder who will be hired cannot debut for the Flamengo.

Everton Ribeiro came in from the right, but not open as a point guard. He was the midfielder in the 4-3-3 / 4-3-1-2 variation, with Thiago Maia centered and João Gomes on the opposite side, protecting Filipe Luís on a side that was more contained to attack.

Unlike the right sector, in which Rodinei flew through the corridor and still had the support of Everton itself, the circulation of Arrascaeta as a “hook” and also of Gabigol. Everything is very mobile and fluid, as this team has always yielded more.

Pedro is the novelty, in the vacancy of the injured Bruno Henrique. Strong and technical, making the pivot, rounding many times a ball out that still needs adjustments and with presence in the opponent’s area to hit the net four times in a magical night at Maracanã.

Not Zico, not Gaucho, not Adriano, not even Gabigol himself. Only Pedro achieved such a feat, with the right to a decisive pass that ended in Quiñonez’s own goal and the assist for Matheus França. Closing 7 to 1 on the return, eight on aggregate.

But Dorival’s great insight in defining Gabi and Pedro as a duo is precisely to make the typical striker call the partner who was moving too much to the opponent’s area. Looking for the ball even with the defenders in the middle and staying away from the completion zone, even without finishing once in some matches. Even when he was the only striker by trade.

Now Gabi circulates, but always prowling in search of infiltration. Pedro’s presence also pulls back the opponent’s last line and opens spaces between the defense and the middle, like those that Arrascaeta explored at will, especially in the first half. The number nine also took advantage. And he started diagonally to score his goal and not go blank on Pedro’s night.

Tolima had very relevant absences in Plata and Ibargue, due to injuries. Pointers that could have given more headaches to Rodinei and Filipe Luís/Ayrton Lucas in a Flamengo that sacrifices midfielders who need to cover the middle and also the flank. But the merits and signs of evolution of Dorival’s team are undeniable. They renew hope in a season that seemed without major pretensions.

At least in Libertadores, they will decide at home against Corinthians in the quarterfinals and, if they happen, the same against Talleres and Vélez Sarsfield, who eliminated the then favorite River Plate, who had the second best campaign. The path remains complicated, but it has already given the impression of being almost impassable.

Flamengo, strong, intense and with a pair of top scorers that finally gains a following and is understood as the fan has always dreamed of, once again emerges among the great candidates to be in the grand finale in Guayaquil.