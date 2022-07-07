With growth in Brazil, Shopee opens five distribution centers

Shopee expansion marks presence in new cities of SP, MG and RJ. Check out!

Last Tuesday (5), Valor newspaper released the information that the shopping app Shopee, in recent months, opened five new distribution centers in Brazil with the aim of improving shipping processes and reducing delivery times. . Shopee, which is based in Singapore and owned by Sea Ltd, has been one of the most downloaded apps in Brazil since it was launched in 2019.

Shopee’s new distribution centers

According to Shopee, the new distribution centers are located in the cities of Campinas (SP), Contagem (MG), Ribeirão Preto (SP), Santana do Parnaíba (SP) and São João do Meriti (RJ).

Shopee needs a robust distribution system, as the application has a large volume of sales of low unit price items, which represents a greater turnover of thousands of products daily.

In May, the company beat quarterly sales expectations, especially given strength in its core e-commerce operations and digital payments businesses.

App sales drop

However, as much as there is growth in the country, Shopee’s results are currently well below those recorded in 2020 and part of 2021, the peak period of the Covid-19 pandemic.

After a long period of triple-digital revenue growth and expansion into new markets such as Mexico, Spain and South Korea, Shopee’s growth has slowed as the pandemic-fueled boom in e-commerce and digital entertainment has shrunk.

Shopee announced, in March of this year, the departure of France and India. High costs and supply chain problems added to the company’s problems. Among them, the fall in the value of shares.

dissatisfied users

In early June, many users lost patience with the changes to the online store and took to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction, especially with the end of free shipping of unlimited value. In fact, some users recalled the beginning of Shopee’s operations in the country, when not only free shipping was offered, but also 70% discount on various products.

Image: Sulastri Sulastri/shutterstock.com