With Klara Castanho, season 2 gets a trailer

Netflix has released the trailer and premiere date for the second season of “Good Morning, Veronica”: the new episodes of the successful national series arrive on the streaming platform on August 3rd.

The series based on thriller namesake of Ilana Casoy and Raphael Montes has the return of Tainá Müller as Verônica Torres, and brings among the news of the cast Klara Castanho and Reynaldo Gianecchini.

Now officially dead, Veronica will do anything to uncover the truth about the corruption intrigue built up in season one. She ends up discovering a connection between the orphanage where she grew up and a missionary seeking power.

It is within this arc that the characters Matias (Gianecchini) and Ângela (Castanho) enter. He is described as a well-respected pastor in the community, father to the 18-year-old, who is actually the season’s villain behind the good-guy facade.

Throughout the season, Veronica will discover that the pastor abuses his daughter and wife, Gisele (Camila Márdila). She will do everything to discover the truths behind the pastor and unmask him in front of the population.

Check out the trailer below:

Redoubled care

Some scenes in the second season involve sexual abuse committed by Matias against Angela. Given the recent exposure made about Klara Castanho, Netflix would be taking extra care in editing the abuse scenes. The scenes involving the actress would not involve explicit abuse, only the suggestion of violence committed against the character.

The first season of “Good Morning, Veronica” premiered in 2020, and brought Camila Morgado and Du Moscovis in the cast.