With pre-sale of the electrified line, CAOA Chery earned BRL 430 million

CAOA Chery says that 1,000 Tiggo 8 Plug-in Hybrid units, 500 iCar and 500 pre-orders for the other electrified vehicles were reserved

CAOA Chery received 2,000 orders from its electrified portfolio submitted in June. In total, the orders led the brand to earn R$ 430 million. On pre-order, the Tiggo 8 Plug-in Hybrid, which received 1,000 pre-order requests.

The iCar electric subcompact received 500 requests, while the other models, the Arrizo 6 PRO sedan and Tiggo 5x PRO Hybrid and Tiggo 7 PRO Hybrid sedans, totaled another 500 reservations.

The new models are part of CAOA CHERY’s pioneering electrification strategy, which is committed to being a constantly evolving brand, always attentive to global demands regarding sustainable mobility.

“The pre-sale of 2,000 units in such a short time demonstrates not only the quality of the new products, but also the credibility of the brand in the market. Recognizing CAOA CHERY’s quest to present models that are increasingly modern and adapted to the Brazilian way of driving, without neglecting environmental concerns”, says Mauro Correia, President of CAOA.

The first product of the new technological era of CAOA CHERY that arrived at dealerships was the iCar subcompact, which shows all the innovation potential of the brand that bets on an urban model, with a differentiated design and genuinely electric to revolutionize the entry-level EV car segment. marketed in Brazil.

In July, the first national cars with 48V hybrid technology arrive at dealerships. Manufactured at the Anápolis plant (GO), the Tiggo 5x PRO Hybrid and Tiggo 7 PRO Hybrid bring together the entire technological, comfort and safety package, a benchmark in the SUV segment, with a flex-hybrid engine. With the same 48V hybrid technology, the Arrizo 6 PRO Hybrid sedan arrives in Brazil from August.

Introducing a new driving experience that brings together performance, fuel economy and sustainability, the Tiggo 8 Plug-in Hybrid also hits dealerships next month. Considered the biggest technological leap within the portfolio of CAOA Cherythe plug-in hybrid becomes the only model with a dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) and two electric motors being sold in Brazil.

