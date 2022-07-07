With River eliminated, Flamengo guarantees command to the semifinals

Fla will play the second game against Corinthians at Maracanã. Moving forward will also set home

More than the 7-1 rout over Tolima (COL), Flamengo has one more reason to celebrate: the elimination of River Plate (ARG) in Libertadores. The Argentine team was the only one with a score higher than Fla in the general ranking, among those on the same side of the draw. Now, if they advance through the stages, Rubro-Negro will decide all the games at home, until the semifinal.

In the quarterfinals, Flamengo will face Corinthians. Moving forward, take Vélez Sarsfield or Talleres, both from Argentina. As both teams had worse campaigns than Rubro-Negro’s in the group stage, whoever passes will decide away from home. In the big decision, if it arrives, Mais Querido will decide with Palmeiras, Atlético-MG, Athletico-PR, Fortaleza or Estudiantes, on a neutral ground, in the city of Guayaquil, Ecuador.

— It has what it takes to be two really great games. We will certainly be in another situation, another time. The team is gaining strength, believing more, and this is important. It’s still early, we’re in a recovery process, it’s not consolidated, and we have to be very careful. In the Brazilian Championship itself, the level of demand and what we failed to do back there makes us pay a high price so that we can reach the first places – analyzed coach Dorival Júnior, at the press conference after the 7-1 at Maracanã.

Interestingly, Flamengo’s next opponent is precisely Corinthians, next Sunday (10), but for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship, at 4 pm (Brasilia time), at Neo Química Arena. Mengão is in eighth place, with 21 points, and if they win, they will enter the G6 of the competition.

