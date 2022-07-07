With the end of the strike, BC publishes Focus again and announces a calendar of indicators

After the end of the strike by Central Bank servers, approved on Tuesday, 5th, the body released this Wednesday, 6th, a publication calendar for some indicators that were late. The strike of the category started on April 1st and lasted about three months.

Tomorrow, at 9 am, the BC will publish the result of the Pre-Copom Questionnaire for May and June. At 12 noon, it will be time to update the Top 5 of April (Short Term IPCA), 1st quarter (Medium Term unemployment rate), of May (Short Term IPCA and Selic) and the 12-month ranking started in April 2021 ( IPCA).

Then, at 3:00 pm, there will be the release of the Savings Report for May and June, followed, at 4:30 pm, by the partial update of the Selected Indicators, but without the exchange flow or the result of the monetary authority’s exchange operations.

However, the BC Commodities Indicator (IC-Br), from April to June, and the BC Economic Activity Indicator (IBC-Br), from March and April, will be released.

On Friday, the 8th, the first release will be the update of the Bulletin Focus, at 8:30 am, with the weekly reports from May 6th to July 1st (9 files). Subsequently, at 9 am, the BC will disclose the frequency distribution for May and June. At 12 pm, it will be the turn of the Top 5 of June (Short Term IPCA and Selic), 2nd quarter (Medium Term IPCA, Basket and Administered, Exchange) and the 12-month accumulated ranking started in May 2021 (IPCA).

On Monday, the agency will publish the Focus Bulletin again normally, at 8:30 am, with the update of the entire series of market expectations at 9 am.

