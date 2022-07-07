With the end of the strike, BC publishes Focus again and announces a calendar of indicators

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on With the end of the strike, BC publishes Focus again and announces a calendar of indicators 3 Views

After the end of the strike by Central Bank servers, approved on Tuesday, 5th, the body released this Wednesday, 6th, a publication calendar for some indicators that were late. The strike of the category started on April 1st and lasted about three months.

Tomorrow, at 9 am, the BC will publish the result of the Pre-Copom Questionnaire for May and June. At 12 noon, it will be time to update the Top 5 of April (Short Term IPCA), 1st quarter (Medium Term unemployment rate), of May (Short Term IPCA and Selic) and the 12-month ranking started in April 2021 ( IPCA).

Then, at 3:00 pm, there will be the release of the Savings Report for May and June, followed, at 4:30 pm, by the partial update of the Selected Indicators, but without the exchange flow or the result of the monetary authority’s exchange operations.

However, the BC Commodities Indicator (IC-Br), from April to June, and the BC Economic Activity Indicator (IBC-Br), from March and April, will be released.

On Friday, the 8th, the first release will be the update of the Bulletin Focus, at 8:30 am, with the weekly reports from May 6th to July 1st (9 files). Subsequently, at 9 am, the BC will disclose the frequency distribution for May and June. At 12 pm, it will be the turn of the Top 5 of June (Short Term IPCA and Selic), 2nd quarter (Medium Term IPCA, Basket and Administered, Exchange) and the 12-month accumulated ranking started in May 2021 (IPCA).

On Monday, the agency will publish the Focus Bulletin again normally, at 8:30 am, with the update of the entire series of market expectations at 9 am.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Milk More Expensive Than Gasoline: Nobody Can Pay That Much Anymore

In Bolsonaro’s Brazil, going to the market became a martyrdom. With the price of food …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved