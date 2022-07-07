Woman loses part of her nose after surgery: ‘It’s hard to look in the mirror’

A 37-year-old woman was left with part of her nose necrotic and her life changed for the worse after an unsuccessful alectomy surgery performed by a dentist in Aparecida de Goiânia, Goiás. The procedure consists of thinning the nose.

Beautician Elielma Carvalho Braga told the UOL who has already filed a lawsuit for moral and aesthetic damages against the dentist Igor Leonardo Soares Nascimento. He claimed to have provided support to the victim after the incident.

Elielma reports that she had the procedure in June 2020, when she saw advertisements for the dentist’s work and wanted to know how the procedure worked. She then hired a package of procedures, including a bichectomy and alectomy. In the case of nose thinning, the CFO (Federal Council of Dentistry) prohibited dentists from performing the surgery from August 2020, shortly before the beautician was submitted.

The first surgery went well and she came back a month later for an alectomy. But, in the morning after the procedure, Elielma began to feel the negative effects and to see the purple on the spot. At first, she thought it would be something normal, but she saw that it didn’t get better with time.

“On the third day it got worse, it was a lot of pain, a lot. [dentista] prescribed an ointment and the hour I passed it burned my face. I thought it would heal, but none of that happened. I went back to his office on the fourth day and water came out, pus and it looked like it was a burn,” said Elielma.

Elielma revealed that she filed a lawsuit for moral and aesthetic damages against the dentist Image: Personal archive

Leonardo took her to a UPA (Emergency Care Unit) to try to correct the problem, but there was no solution either.

“He took me to the UPA, but he had to have taken me to the surgeon, for sure he would have known what to do to stop the necrosis process,” said the beautician.

The woman got help from a surgeon, who, according to her, helped her in the process, “unlike the dentist”. “The surgeon never charged me anything, and the dentist disappeared. He only showed up this week when I went after the media.”

life change

Since the problem, 13 graft surgeries and treatment have been required on the face of Elielma. She says she will have more procedures for her difficulty breathing. The victim now wears a nostril flare to help with breathing, which, according to her, doesn’t help much.

My life is from room to bed, from bed to room. I wear a mask and I stopped working. I worked with skin cleaning and even stopped. I didn’t feel well, I felt nervous. I was trying to do simple cleaning on a client, but it got nervous. Elielma Carvalho Braga.

The beautician also stated that friends and family help a lot in the recovery process, but mentions that going in search of psychological help is complicated due to her insecurity.

“It’s hard to go to a therapist. She has to look at me. My life is crying. It’s hard to look at myself in the mirror.”

Dentist claims problem was not due to surgery

Igor Leonardo Soares Nascimento defended himself and claimed that he supported the patient. “I paid for the medication and further treatment with other colleagues. I never left her financially helpless and I closely followed her aftercare.”

He also believes that it was not the alectomy that caused the problem, but the Nicolau Syndrome — a complication considered rare and characterized by tissue necrosis that occurs after drug injection.

“She developed a rare syndrome called Nicolau’s syndrome. Which is a problem with blood vessels. That’s what caused her injury. The case is yet to be judged and there is no legal decision,” said the dentist, adding that professionals in the area are “subject to complications that are not our will.