World stocks rise with repercussion of Fed minutes; IBC-Br and more market topics today

New York index futures and European stock markets rise, in the same direction as the closing of Asian markets this Thursday morning (7), while investors analyze the latest minutes of the Federal Reserve (Fed), released on Wednesday.

Fed officials reiterated a tough stance against inflation, saying another 50- or 75-bp hike “would likely be appropriate” at the July 26-27 meeting.

Still, recession worries continue to loom on Wall Street and market participants have anticipated what many expect to be a volatile earnings season this month.

The European Central Bank will publish the minutes of its latest meeting on Thursday, as foreign ministers from the Group of 20 meet in Bali.

In China, Shanghai has recorded the highest number of Covid infections since late May, fueling concern that it could revert to lockdowns imposed by its Covid Zero policy. The city of Beijing said Covid vaccines will be needed to enter sports centers, entertainment venues and more from next week.

In terms of indicators, in the US, the weekly unemployment benefit figures are released, with a forecast of 230 thousand applications. And then there is the US trade balance, with a forecast deficit of US$ 84.9 billion. The ADP announced that it will reformulate the methodology of the survey for the creation of vacancies in the private sector, with no disclosure on this Thursday.

In Brazil, at 8 am, the June IGP-DI is released, with a forecast of a 0.59% increase, and the weekly Energy Consumption (CCEE). Also worthy of attention is the disclosure of the IBC-Br (4:30 pm).

On the political side, the PEC on aid should be voted on today in the Special Committee and, probably, in the Chamber’s plenary.

1. World Scholarships

United States

US index futures extended gains from the past session and operate higher on Thursday (7), as investors digest the minutes of the most recent meeting of the Federal Reserve.

The Fed cited the risks of inflation, but markets shift their focus to the threat of recession and already expect lower final interest rates than they projected in mid-June. In this context, investors believe that the minutes are a little outdated and are now waiting for the payroll, tomorrow (8), to advance their bets for the Fomc meeting at the end of this month.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Futures (USA), +0.24%

S&P 500 Futures (US), +0.24%

Nasdaq Futures (US), +0.41%

Asia

Asian markets closed in the black, led by gains in South Korea, while investors also reacted to the Fed minutes.

Samsung shares rose 3.19% after the company released earnings guidance for the second quarter of 2022. Operating profit likely rose to 14.1 trillion won ($10.8 billion) in the April-June quarter, up from 12.57 trillion won a year ago.

China’s Shanghai Stock Exchange rose modestly after Covid worries came back into focus. The city of Beijing said Covid vaccines will be needed to enter sports centers, entertainment venues and more from next week.

Also in the spotlight, according to Bloomberg, China’s Ministry of Finance is considering allowing local governments to sell 1.5 trillion yuan ($220 billion) of special bonds in the second half, an unprecedented acceleration of infrastructure funding earmarked for to support the country’s economy.

Shanghai SE (China), +0.27%

Nikkei (Japan), +1.47%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), +0.26%

Kospi (South Korea), +1.84%

Europe

European markets operate higher this morning, with investors digesting the latest Fed minutes, released yesterday, in which central bank officials reiterated a tough stance against inflation, saying another move of 50 or 75 basis points “would probably be appropriate” at the July 26-27 meeting.

The pound sterling rose on unconfirmed reports that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to step down on Thursday, following more than 50 resignations by his government in light of a string of scandals.

FTSE 100 (UK), +0.63%

DAX (Germany), +1.36%

CAC 40 (France), +1.46%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +1.88%

commodities

Oil prices turned higher after posting losses earlier on Thursday, as fears of a potential global recession stoked concerns over oil demand.

WTI Oil, +0.83% at $99.35 a barrel

Brent crude, up 0.84% ​​at $101.54 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange rose 3.91% to 756.50 yuan, equivalent to US$112.86

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, +1.51% to $20,483.67 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

In the US, at 9:30 am, the weekly unemployment benefit figures are released, with a forecast of 230 thousand. And then there is the US trade balance, with a forecast deficit of US$ 84.9 billion.

The ADP announced the cancellation of the US private sector employment report release scheduled for today and August 3. The ADP intends to reform the methodology and incorporate structural changes in the labor market with the impact of new technologies.

In Brazil, at 8 am, the June IGP-DI is released, with a forecast of a 0.59% increase, and the weekly Energy Consumption (CCEE).

Brazil

8:00 am: June IGP-DI Index, Refinitiv consensus points to a rise of 0.59%

8:00 am: Electoral poll – Exam/Idea

10:30 am: Auction of National Treasury bonds

3pm: May savings report

16:30: IBC-Br March and April

USA

9:30 am: May trade balance, Refinitiv consensus expects $84.9 billion deficit

9:30 am: Claims for weekly unemployment benefits, Refinitiv consensus projects 230,000 claims

12:30 pm: Oil Stocks – Weekly EIA

3. Aid PEC must be voted on today

After the request has been seen, the Chamber of Deputies will meet again this Thursday (7), at 9 am, when the text of the PEC on aid can be voted on.

In a press conference, the proposal’s rapporteur, Danilo Forte (União-CE), ruled out changes to the text. According to the deputy, the idea is to accelerate the promulgation of the Planalto Palace proposal and, consequently, the payments of benefits. In practice, by avoiding modifying the text already approved in the Senate, the congressman speeds up the process by avoiding a new analysis by the senators.

Pacheco reads CPI installation requirement

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, read, this evening (6), in Plenary, the requirements of four parliamentary inquiry commissions (CPI). The reading, by the president of the House, is a mandatory step to get the CPI off paper. The requirements for the creation of commissions on denunciations of irregularities in the MEC, illegal deforestation in the Amazon, drug trafficking actions and unfinished works in daycare centers and schools were read.

Even after reading the request, any of the CPIs should only start their work after the elections.

Congress to vote on 2023 LDO on Friday

The National Congress is due to hold a session on Friday (8) to vote on the 2023 Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) bill. budget.

The LDO needs to be voted on by the 17th so that parliamentarians can leave the recess this month, but they decided to bring forward the analysis because of the electoral campaigns.

4. Covid

Last Wednesday (6), Brazil recorded 335 deaths and 74,309 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of Covid deaths in 7 days in Brazil stood at 234, an increase of 53% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 57,399, which represents an increase of 24% compared to the level of 14 days before.

The number of people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil reached 167,848,116, equivalent to 78.13% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 179,233,608 people, which represents 83.43% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 96,320,931 people, or 44.84% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

Earlier today, TIM Italia, parent company of TIM Brasil (TIMS3) released a press release about its

transformation, which will be presented to the market during today’s Capital Market Day Conference Call.

The Board of Directors of TIM Italia (TI BoD) mandated the CEO, Pietro Labriola, to carry out

all the activities necessary to carry out the vertical integration and reduce the company’s indebtedness level, through the transfer and valuation of certain assets of the TIM Group.

The management of TIM Italia presented to TI BoD a transformation plan that foresees the potential separation of fixed network infrastructure assets (NetCo) from services (ServiceCo with TIM Consumer, TIM Enterprise and TIM Brasil) and outlines for each entity the appropriate business, the business perimeter and strategic priorities, as well as how they will be able to compete in the relevant markets to generate more value.

BR Properties (BRPR3)

The Board of Directors of BR Properties (BRPR3) approved the convening of an EGM, on July 28, to analyze the proposal to reduce the company’s share capital in the amount of R$ 1.125 billion, considering it excessive.

The reduction is conditioned to the closing of the sale to Brookfield of 12 buildings located in São Paulo, Brasília and Rio de Janeiro, a deal announced in May, for R$ 5.920 billion, and which still depends on the final and unappealable approval by Cade.

The operation will take place without canceling the shares issued by the company, through the refund to shareholders of approximately R$2.4232 per share, considering a total of 464,243,333 common shares (ex-treasury). In a material fact, the company says it understands that the liquidity generated by the operations should be used to amortize all its debt issues.

Unipar (UNIP3) approved the distribution of interim dividends in the amount of R$125 million as of August 5th. Shares will be traded ex from 27 July.

Of the total, R$ 40.9 million will be paid to holders of common shares, of which R$ 1.1345 per share. Another R$ 81.2 million will be allocated to holders of PNB and R$ 2.7 million to PNA holders, the price per share is R$ 1.2479.

(With Estadão, Reuters and Agência Brasil)

