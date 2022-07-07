Xoror’s daughter, Sandy says goodbye to her son’s godmother, Patrcia Kisser (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

The daughter of veteran countryman Xoror, Sandy, paid tribute to the godmother of her son Theo (08), Patrcia Kisser, who died at the age of 52 from colon cancer last Sunday (03). By publishing several photos with the wife of Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser, she and her husband Lucas Lima said goodbye to their friend in long reports published on social networks.

“I was so delighted, so admired and grateful for everything you did for me and for our Theozinho even before he was born, that I entrusted you with one of the most important roles in a child’s life: being your dinda. Obviously, it has mastered this mission over the last 8 years,” Sandy wrote.

Xoror’s daughter continued with her outburst and lamented Patrcia’s early death. “(…) it hurts a lot to know that I won’t hear you anymore, see you, ‘read’ you, feel your warm and delivered hug, tell you about every tooth that fell out of our boy, every meeting with the teacher , that made you so proud, of each new discovery, new interest of his, of each playlist inspired by Dindo, of each trip, each achievement, each sadness, each joy… (…)”said.

J Lucas Lima revealed the connection with whom the couple chose to baptize Theo. “When you choose someone to be your child’s godmother, a lot is involved. You think about affinity, character, heart, trust… a lot. But to choose our son’s godmother, we didn’t need to think or ponder. that you know Pat, you know. How much she loved this godson was impossible”he revealed.

“We’re just not sad anymore because we had the honor of having her as Theo’s dinda and as a friend. And what a friend.”he added.

