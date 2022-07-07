“You will pay 100% of the salaries…”

The epic classification in Buenos Aires on penalties against Boca Juniors took the Corinthians to the quarterfinals of the Libertadores. Even with a “patched” team, coach Vitor Pereira counted on the strength of the players to overcome adversity in the middle of La Bombonera. The prize is a place in the top eight of the tournament, an even bigger prize pool and, apparently, which makes it possible to hire more reinforcements.

Now, with Libertadores quarterfinals in Alvinegro’s plans, the chances of strengthening even more for the 2⁰ semester grow. After Yuri Alberto, who arrived on loan from Zenit, another player is quoted to leave Russia for Brazil. Its about Fabian Balbuenafrom Dinamo Moscow and who is already a known figure of Fiel.

The Paraguayan defender was part of the Brazilian champion Corinthians in 2017 and of the São Paulo two of ’17 and ’18, in both opportunities commanded by Fábio Carille. According to colleague André Hernan, on its YouTube channel, the negotiation made important progress after the epic rating at La Bombonera.

“Conversations are happening. There was still a timid advance, but important, because Corinthians will use the fact of being in the quarterfinals of Libertadores to convince Balbuena to return to Brazil and play at Timão on loan for a season. second step is the salary issue. The conversation is happening.”

The portal My Helm also found out that Corinthians officials met with one of Balbuena’s businessmen on the morning of last Tuesday (05), hours before the game against Boca. His contract in Moscow runs until June 2025, but FIFA has authorized, due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, loans from players who play in Eastern Europe for a season.

Corinthians’ idea is to pay 100% of Balbuena’s salaries in the event that Dynamo authorizes the free loan. Coach Vítor Pereira wants a replacement in the defense, as João Victor has just been sold to Benfica, from Portugal, in the mid-year window.