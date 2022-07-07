Zero IPVA for motorcycles is approved by the Senate; see rules

The Senate Plenary approved this Wednesday (6th) a draft resolution (PRS 3/2019), which allows reducing to zero the rate of the Property Tax on Motor Vehicles (IPVA) for motorcycles up to 170 cc.

According to the proposal, the “zero” rate is not imposed, serving only as a signal for the states and the Federal District. Now the text goes to promulgation.

The author of the project is Senator Chico Rodrigues (União-RR). Senator Mecias de Jesus (Republicans-RR) was the rapporteur of the matter during its processing in the Committee on Economic Affairs (CAE) of the Senate.

The original project only contemplated motorcycles up to 150 cc, but manufacturers argued that this limit should be expanded to correctly cover low-cylinder motorcycles. During the analysis of the matter at CAE, Mecias de Jesus welcomed two amendments, presented by Senators Cid Gomes (PDT-CE) and Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), which aimed to extend the exemption to motorcycles up to 170 cc.

low income

In defending his proposal, Chico Rodrigues says that about 85% of motorcycle buyers belong to the C, D and E classes, and that they use this type of vehicle to commute to work.

According to the senator, these buyers have less purchasing power and suffer from a lack of quality urban transport.

“In large urban centers, small municipalities and even, especially, in rural areas, as is the case in our state, the most common transport, because it is cheaper, is two-wheeled vehicles. I want to draw attention to the social and economic importance of this project, as the motorcycle fleet is already at almost 30 million”, he declared during the discussion of the matter in the Plenary.

“According to the Brazilian Association of Motorcycle and Similar Manufacturers, the two-wheel fleet has grown by 76% in recent years, while the growth of the general fleet has been 66%. The motorcycle fleet has practically doubled compared to ten years ago. These data show the strength and importance that this instrument has gained in the lives of Brazilians”, he declared during the discussion of the matter in the Plenary”, he added.

Chico Rodrigues also said that these light vehicles do not cause damage to roads and paved lanes.

Workers

During the discussion of the matter in Plenary, Senator Flávio Arns (Podemos-PR) was among those who defended the project. He highlighted the importance of the motorcycle for Brazilian workers.

“I think it’s a big step forward, because these motorcycles of up to 170 cylinders accounted, between 2015 and 2020, for 80% of the two-wheel vehicles licensed in the period. And we all know that these motorcycles are very important in generating employment, in generating income, benefiting an important part of the population.

will of the states

Senator Oriovisto Guimarães (Podes-PR) voted in favor of the project, but, when remembering that the text is not imposing on the zero rate for the IPVA, he said he had difficulty understanding the practical result of the proposal.

“We set the minimum, but the states set the value. If they want to keep it as it is, they will. If they want to fix it at 5%, they will; at 10%, they will fix; at 20%, they will fix. What does it mean to set the minimum? I honestly think the consequence of this is a kind of innocuous law. I don’t see much use in that. I’ll vote for it, of course, I think it doesn’t hurt. But I also think that the consequences will depend exclusively on the will of the states”, he warned.

CAE analysis

Before reaching the Senate Plenary, the proposal was approved by the Senate’s Committee on Economic Affairs (CAE), in April. According to the rapporteur of the matter in this collegiate, Mecias de Jesus, it is necessary to consider that the objective of the project is to contribute to cheapening the low-capacity motorcycles that are acquired by the low-income population to provide their livelihood.

Mecias also argued in his opinion that there is no impediment in relation to fiscal responsibility, since the proposal has an authoritative nature and will not cause the Union to waive revenue (the IPVA is not a federal tax).

Last year, the rapporteur recalled that each of the federative entities has its own legislation on this tax, without there being a complementary law that defines general rules to which the state legislator must submit.

“Although the existence of a resolution does not replace the law of each state in the establishment of rates, and that its setting at zero works only as a floor for the incidence, not being mandatory for subnational entities, we understand that its setting by the Senate encourages its unification and adoption by other entities,” he said.

