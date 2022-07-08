1st fatal leishmaniasis victim of the year is a 6-month-old baby

1

reproduction Straw mosquito is the main transmitter of Leishmaniasis; Department of Public Health, reported, this Wednesday (6), the first 3 cases in the year

Visceral leishmaniasis started to kill again in Bauru after 264 days, that is, after almost nine months. And the first fatality of 2022 is a six-month-old baby. The Municipal Health Department, through the Department of Public Health, reported, this Wednesday (6), the first three cases of the disease in the year, including the death of the child. New reports of dengue and chikungunya were also reported (read more below).

The baby’s death occurred on May 4, however, it was only announced yesterday by the city hall. According to the Executive, the reason is that the confirmation from the Adolfo Lutz Institute, in São Paulo, has only now arrived.

The boy began to show the first symptoms of leishmaniasis on April 1. The little one, who was admitted to a public hospital in Bauru, fought for his life for more than a month, but he couldn’t resist.

TWO OTHER PATIENTS

The other confirmed case of the disease this year is a 48-year-old man. He, who stayed in a public hospital in the municipality, began to have the signs of leishmaniasis on January 1. The patient, however, recovered and was discharged.

The third infected person is a 61-year-old woman, who is still hospitalized, also in a public hospital in the city. She has faced the disease for more than two months, as the symptoms of the disease began on May 1.

HISTORIC

As a result, Bauru has, in 2022, three cases of leishmaniasis and one death so far.

Last year, there were two occurrences and one death (occurred on August 13).

In 2020, in turn, the city had six confirmations, with one fatal victim.

In 2019, there were six positive records and two lives lost. In 2018, there were five cases and two more deaths.