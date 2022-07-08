1st fatal leishmaniasis victim of the year is a 6-month-old baby

Jenni Smith 28 seconds ago Health Comments Off on 1st fatal leishmaniasis victim of the year is a 6-month-old baby 0 Views

reproduction

Straw mosquito is the main transmitter of Leishmaniasis; Department of Public Health, reported, this Wednesday (6), the first 3 cases in the year

Visceral leishmaniasis started to kill again in Bauru after 264 days, that is, after almost nine months. And the first fatality of 2022 is a six-month-old baby. The Municipal Health Department, through the Department of Public Health, reported, this Wednesday (6), the first three cases of the disease in the year, including the death of the child. New reports of dengue and chikungunya were also reported (read more below).

The baby’s death occurred on May 4, however, it was only announced yesterday by the city hall. According to the Executive, the reason is that the confirmation from the Adolfo Lutz Institute, in São Paulo, has only now arrived.

The boy began to show the first symptoms of leishmaniasis on April 1. The little one, who was admitted to a public hospital in Bauru, fought for his life for more than a month, but he couldn’t resist.

TWO OTHER PATIENTS

The other confirmed case of the disease this year is a 48-year-old man. He, who stayed in a public hospital in the municipality, began to have the signs of leishmaniasis on January 1. The patient, however, recovered and was discharged.

The third infected person is a 61-year-old woman, who is still hospitalized, also in a public hospital in the city. She has faced the disease for more than two months, as the symptoms of the disease began on May 1.

HISTORIC

As a result, Bauru has, in 2022, three cases of leishmaniasis and one death so far.

Last year, there were two occurrences and one death (occurred on August 13).

In 2020, in turn, the city had six confirmations, with one fatal victim.

In 2019, there were six positive records and two lives lost. In 2018, there were five cases and two more deaths.

City has more dengue and chikungunya cases

Health also reported yesterday new occurrences of dengue and chikungunya. From the first disease, there were 72 more records, from March 6 to July 5. Thus, Bauru totaled 2,592 cases in 2022, of which 2,584 were autochthonous and eight were imported, with three deaths reported previously. There are 490 suspects under investigation.

The folder also received confirmation of four more cases of chikungunya, three of which were autochthonous and one imported. Thus, the city already has six records of the disease this year, with no deaths.

Like dengue, chikungunya also causes fever, malaise, tiredness and pain in the head and body. The main difference is in the involvement of the joints, as the virus advances in the patients’ joints and causes inflammation, with severe pain accompanied by swelling, redness and local heat.

The Health Department emphasizes that it continues with actions to guide residents, attack the breeding sites of Aedes aegypti – transmitter of both dengue and chikungunya – and nebulization in areas with many positive records.

The folder also asks for the collaboration of the population to eliminate any container that can accumulate water.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

SUS Ombudsman receives certificate of Institutional Accreditation from Fiocruz

The SUS Ombudsman of Maceió received this Wednesday (6), at the headquarters of the Health …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved