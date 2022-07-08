4 easter eggs and references in the fifth episode of the series

Kamala’s journey continues!
Last Wednesday (06), we had the launch of the fifth episode of Ms. Marvelthe newest series in the MCU. This time, we delve deeper into the past of Kamala Khan’s family as we travel to the Partition of India. In addition, the Clandestines are getting closer and closer to getting what they want…
With so many interesting ideas and a promising ending to the last chapter, the fifth episode was a little more economical in terms of the easter eggs and the connections to the comics – but still, we have some very interesting connections here. And now, it’s your turn to find out 4 easter eggs and references in episode 5 of Ms. Marvel!
A moment a la Harry Potter…
The first half of the episode is entirely devoted to telling the story of Aisha and how she met the great-grandfather of Kamala Khan, as well as the time when they left India to become Pakistanis. And it is in the final sequence of this “flashback” that there is a moment that reminds a lot of events of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.
You must remember how healthy, Kamala’s grandmother, says she followed a “star trail” when she got lost. It turns out that the trail was created not by Aisha, as Kamala thought, but by herself. Prisoner of Azkabanthe third book/film in the saga of Harry Potterbrings up a very similar scene.
After going back in time to try to stop the arrest of Sirius BlackHarry needs to use the patron spell to save himself and his uncle. He thought that this spell had been used by his father in some way, but soon discovers that he was responsible, thanks to time travel.
the broken pendant
Ocasionally, Muneeba and healthy, Kamala’s mother and grandmother, discover that the girl has superpowers. It’s a very touching moment for the Khan family, but we soon discover that Kamala’s necklace, which contained the pendant with her own name written in Urdu, was broken during the entire battle against najma.
This ends up causing the pendant to take the shape of a lightning bolt – the same lightning bolt that stamps the uniform of Ms. Marvel in the HQs. It is worth remembering that the symbol was used by Kamala as a tribute to Ms. original marvel, Carol Danvers, who also had this symbol on his costume. At the MCU, she was never Ms. Marvel, so this look happens to be Kamala’s “original”.
And that’s not all, as the heroine’s outfit just got another accessory: a red scarf, courtesy of Kareem, the red dagger. In the comics, Kamala also wears a scarf as a way of honoring Muslim culture and her own Pakistani roots.
Cocoons?!
Eventually, the clandestine can open a portal to noor – the dimension they supposedly came from. With that, they bring an absolute power source, but it seems they aren’t very welcome there. At least, that’s what we can imagine when fariha and najma try to cross the portal. They immediately die and only their skeletons remain.
However, for this to happen, they are wrapped in a dark cocoon, which leaves them trapped for a few seconds, before being “freed”. And in case you don’t remember, these cocoons are terribly similar to the cocoons we saw in SHIELD agentswhenever a character went through the Terrigenesis process to become Inhuman. Curious, no?
Kamran’s New (and Shiny) Powers
And however much najma ends up dying (supposedly) while trying to cross the portal, she speaks her son’s name, Kamran, one last time. Somehow, this seems to awaken the boy’s powers, who starts to exhibit a bluish aura on his body, a construct similar to those that Kamala Khan is able to build with his bracelet.
This could be a visual reference to the comics from Marvel, as Kamran is known to have gifts that make him appear crystalline and bluish. Though here he seems to have the same gifts as Ms. Marvel, in the comics he is known to be able to “charge” objects with biokinetic energy. And it’s worth remembering: in the comics, he’s a Inhuman.