4 easter eggs and references in the fifth episode of the series

The first half of the episode is entirely devoted to telling the story of Aisha and how she met the great-grandfather of Kamala Khan, as well as the time when they left India to become Pakistanis. And it is in the final sequence of this “flashback” that there is a moment that reminds a lot of events of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

You must remember how healthy, Kamala’s grandmother, says she followed a “star trail” when she got lost. It turns out that the trail was created not by Aisha, as Kamala thought, but by herself. Prisoner of Azkabanthe third book/film in the saga of Harry Potterbrings up a very similar scene.

After going back in time to try to stop the arrest of Sirius BlackHarry needs to use the patron spell to save himself and his uncle. He thought that this spell had been used by his father in some way, but soon discovers that he was responsible, thanks to time travel.