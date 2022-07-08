4 Nail Changes That Could Indicate Health Problems

Changes in the structure of nails can occur due to a natural aging process or if there is an injury to the affected area. However, this phenomenon can also be a reflection of certain health problems, such as vitamin and mineral deficiencies, hormonal changes, infections by microorganisms, diabetes, among other issues.

So, check out the list below containing some nail changes that are quite common, their possible causes and stay tuned for the health of your nails!

Nail changes that require attention

Brittle nails are those that break or chip very easily, which is usually related to natural aging, but can also indicate deficiencies in nutrients such as proteins, which are the main constituents of nails.

Nails that break easily can also be related to a deficiency in the levels of iron in the body, as well as vitamins A, B12 or C and folic acid. In addition, psoriasis, hyperthyroidism and ringworm are health problems that can also cause this side effect, affecting the health of nails.

Leukonychia nails are those that have white spots. Such changes may appear as a result of some trauma at the site, such as blows, for example. However, this type of spotting can also be caused by hormonal fluctuations that occur throughout the menstrual cycle.

Therefore, in general, this change does not necessarily indicate a health problem, but you should remain alert, as it can also arise as a result of prolonged or intense use of antibiotics, or as a consequence of diseases such as leprosy and vitiligo, for example. .

The occurrence of yellow nails is common in elderly people and is not always related to health problems. Therefore, this coloring can arise from the use of medicines or contact with cleaning products. Excessive intake of carrots or squash is also capable of imparting this hue to the nails.

On the other hand, some pathological causes may also be associated with yellowing of the nails, among them: fungal infection in the nail that leads, for example, to onychomycosis, or diseases such as psoriasis, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, hepatitis, cirrhosis and even some lung problems.

Cyanotic nails, or bluish as they are more commonly known, can be caused by low levels of oxygen in the blood. In this way, the skin under the nails turns a blue-purple color. This condition is known as cyanosis and is a common symptom when you are in cold environments.

If this color appears on the nails at other times, it is necessary to investigate the cause carefully, because it can indicate circulatory problems, respiratory changes such as asthma, emphysema or pneumonia and even problems such as heart failure.