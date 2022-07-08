5G in BH: when will it arrive? how much? What devices are compatible? see guide

MY PHONE ALREADY SHOWED THE 5G ICON. WHAT’S THE DIFFERENCE?

The 5G available before this Wednesday (6) in some capitals is called 5G DSS (Dynamic Spectrum Sharing) or NSA (non-standalone). The connection is considered “impure” because it operates in the same frequency band as 4G (2.3 GHz), which limits its performance. The “pure” version, or standalone, has a band dedicated only to it, at 3.5 GHz. In a test carried out by Folha, impure 5G failed to surpass 4G.

HOW MUCH WILL IT COST?

The use of 5G standalone may require the user to exchange an old SIM card for a new one compatible with the connection. Sought, Claro and Vivo did not inform the price of 5G chips. TIM informed that the exchange will not be necessary to have access to the technology from this Wednesday (6) in the federal capital. There are still no plans aimed only at the new generation. Vivo’s website, for example, informs that all the plans offered grant access to 5G. National 5G must follow international prices until the popularization of the service brings down the value of chips and devices – the main barriers to access. In Brasilia, the TIM customer will have three months to subscribe to the package. If he does this, he has free access for one year. If he does not sign up within three months, the value is R$20 more on the postpaid cell phone bill. Plans are for TIM Black and TIM Black Família postpaid customers.

WHAT IS AND WHAT CAN 5G DO?