5G in BH: when will it arrive? how much? What devices are compatible? see guide

MY PHONE ALREADY SHOWED THE 5G ICON. WHAT’S THE DIFFERENCE?
The 5G available before this Wednesday (6) in some capitals is called 5G DSS (Dynamic Spectrum Sharing) or NSA (non-standalone). The connection is considered “impure” because it operates in the same frequency band as 4G (2.3 GHz), which limits its performance. The “pure” version, or standalone, has a band dedicated only to it, at 3.5 GHz. In a test carried out by Folha, impure 5G failed to surpass 4G.
HOW MUCH WILL IT COST?
The use of 5G standalone may require the user to exchange an old SIM card for a new one compatible with the connection. Sought, Claro and Vivo did not inform the price of 5G chips. TIM informed that the exchange will not be necessary to have access to the technology from this Wednesday (6) in the federal capital.
There are still no plans aimed only at the new generation. Vivo’s website, for example, informs that all the plans offered grant access to 5G. National 5G must follow international prices until the popularization of the service brings down the value of chips and devices – the main barriers to access. In Brasilia, the TIM customer will have three months to subscribe to the package. If he does this, he has free access for one year. If he does not sign up within three months, the value is R$20 more on the postpaid cell phone bill. Plans are for TIM Black and TIM Black Família postpaid customers.
WHAT IS AND WHAT CAN 5G DO?
5G is the next generation of mobile internet connection, the one used in cell phones and other wireless devices. The technology offers higher speeds for downloading and sending files and lower latency for transmitting data in real time.
For the average consumer, 4G already serves entertainment, work and education activities well. But 5G is associated with increased productivity in industry, agribusiness, healthcare and other sectors. Therefore, the promised higher speeds and minimal latency are to be expected.
The speed of pure 5G reaches, on average, 1Gbps (Gigabit per second), which is ten times higher than the average of 4G. For example, to download a 5GB file (a HD movie) on pure 5G, you would have to wait 42 seconds. And this connection can reach up to 20 Gbps
The arrival of 5G should also move the job market in Brazil by generating jobs and demanding new professional skills.
The technology and telecommunications sectors will be the most affected.
By 2027, the year in which technology should become dominant, according to Ericsson’s projections, there will be 4.4 billion 5G users worldwide. By the end of this year, it should reach 1 billion. (With Folhapress)
See the list of the main devices compatible with the connection – Based on Brasilia’s experience:
Apple:
– iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max
– iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max
– iPhone SE 2022
Samsung:
– Galaxy A71 5G, Galaxy A73 5G
– Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A53 5G
– Galaxy A32 5G, Galaxy A33 5G
– Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy M53 5G
– Galaxy M23 5G
– Galaxy Note 20 5G, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
– Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
– Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
– Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
Motorola:
– Moto G50 5G, Moto G71
– Moto G100 5G, Moto G200 5G
– Moto G 5G, Moto G 5G Plus
– Motorola Edge 20 Lite, Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Others:
– Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro
– Mi 11
– POCO F3, POCO M3 Pro, POCO X4 Pro 5G
– Redmi Note 10 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
– Zenfone 7, Zenfone 8, Zenfone 8 Flip
– TCL 20 Pro 5G
– Positive Zero 5G
– Nokia G50