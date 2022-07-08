5G in Brazil: 7 mobile phones compatible with the network from R$ 1,400 – 07/08/2022

The “pure” 5G officially arrived in Brazil on Wednesday (6), with the activation of the fifth generation mobile network in neighborhoods of Brasília. In the coming weeks, São Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre and João Pessoa should also inaugurate their networks.

Telephone operators (such as Vivo, Claro and TIM) have until September 29 to implement the technology in all the country’s capitals, according to the calendar defined by Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency). The other cities will be covered gradually, according to the number of inhabitants, until 2029.

And will I need to buy a new cell phone? For most Brazilians, yes.

Anyone who wants to access the connection with high speed and low latency — which allows, for example, differentiated video and gaming experiences online — you will need a compatible cell phone. If not, will remain connected to networks 4G.

tilt listed seven cost-effective smartphone models for you to start your search. Prices start at BRL 1,400*. In addition to them, at the end of the text you will find the list of cell phones approved by Anatel to work with 5G (there are about 70).

Image: Motorola/Disclosure

Storage: 128GB

Cameras: 13MP (front) and 48MP + 2MP + 2MP (triple rear)

Battery: 5000 mAh

Screen: 6.5 inches

Processor: Dimension 700

Galaxy M23 5G (BRL 1,619)

Image: Disclosure

Storage: 128GB

Cameras: 8MP (front) and 50MP + 8MP + 2MP (triple rear)

Battery: 5000 mAh

Screen: 6.4 inches

Processor: Snapdragon 750G

Image: Disclosure

Storage: 128GB

Cameras: 32MP (front) and 12MP + 12MP + 8MP (triple rear)

Battery: 4,500 mAh

Screen: 6.4 inches

Processor: Cortex-A55

Image: Disclosure

Storage: 128GB

Cameras: 8MP (front) and 48MP + 2MP + 2MP (triple rear)

Battery: 5000 mAh

Screen: 6.5 inches

Processor: Cortex-A55

*manufacturer’s suggested price; can be found for around R$1,500 in online stores

Image: Publicity/Realme

Storage: 128GB

Cameras: 16MP (front) and 48MP + 2MP + 2MP (triple rear)

Battery: 5000 mAh

Screen: 6.5 inches

Processor: Cortex-A55

*manufacturer’s suggested price; can be found for around R$2,000 in online stores

Nokia G50 ( BRL 2,800)

Image: Nokia/Disclosure

Storage: 128GB

Cameras: 8MP (front) and 48MP + 5MP + 2MP (triple rear)

Battery: 5000 mAh

Screen: 6.8 inches

Processor: Snapdragon 480

Image: Apple

Storage: 64GB, 128GB or 256GB

Cameras: 7MP (front) and 12MP (rear)

Battery: 2018 mAh

Screen: 4.7 inches

Processor: A15 Bionic

More models approved by Anatel

In total, there are about 70 5G devices approved by Anatel already sold or arriving in Brazil.

See the list and the prices suggested by the manufacturers (remembering that they, especially those of Chinese brands, can be found cheaper in retailers and marketplaces):

apple

iPhone SE 2022 – from R$4,199

iPhone 12 mini – from R$5,505

iPhone 12 – from R$6,499

iPhone 12 Pro – from R$7,399

iPhone 12 Pro Max – from R$7,999

iPhone 13 mini – from R$6,374

iPhone 13 – from BRL 7,599.00

iPhone 13 Pro – from R$9,176

iPhone 13 Pro Max – from R$10,142

Samsung

Galaxy A13 5G – has not yet arrived in the country

Galaxy M33 5G – has not yet arrived in the country

Galaxy M23 5G – BRL 1,619

Galaxy A52 5G – BRL 1,699

Galaxy A52s 5G – BRL 1,799

Galaxy A22 5G – BRL 1,799

Galaxy M52 5G – BRL 1,887

Galaxy A32 5G – BRL 2,099

Galaxy S20 FE – BRL 2,299

Galaxy A53 5G – BRL 2,429

Galaxy A33 5G – BRL 2,499

Galaxy S21 FE 5G – R$2,554

Galaxy M53 5G – BRL 2,699

Galaxy A73 5G – BRL 2,999

Galaxy S21 5G – BRL 2,699

Galaxy S21+ 5G – BRL 3,599

Galaxy Note 20 5G – BRL 3,776

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G – BRL 4,949

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G – BRL 4,999

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G – BRL .199

Galaxy S22 – R$5,399

Galaxy S22+ – R$6,299

Galaxy S22 Ultra – R$8,549

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G – BRL 10,619

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G – R$12,999

Motorola

Motorola XT2223-2 (no trade name) – not yet released

Moto G50 5G – BRL 1,439

Motorola Edge 20 Lite – R$ 1,979

Moto G71 5G – BRL 1,999

Motorola Edge 20 – BRL 2,124

Moto G 5G – BRL 2,596

Moto 682 5G – BRL 2,699

Moto G 5G Plus – BRL 2,994

Moto G100 – BRL 3,099

Motorola Edge 20 Pro – R$ 3,149

Moto G200 5G – BRL 3,499

Motorola Edge 30 – R$ 3,599

Motorola Edge 30 Pro – R$ 5,399

Xiaomi

Poco X4 Pro 5G – has not yet arrived in the country

Mi 12 Pro 5G – has not yet arrived in the country

Redmi Note 10 5G – BRL 2,575

Poco M4 Pro 5G – BRL 2,667

Poco M3 Pro 5G – BRL 2,759

Mi 10T 5G – BRL 2,798

Poco F3 – BRL 2,799

Mi 11 Lite 5G – BRL 3,679

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G – BRL 3,679

Mi 10T Pro 5G – BRL 4,449

Xiaomi 12 – BRL 8,739

Asus

Zenfone 8 – BRL 3,599

ROG Phone 5 – BRL 4,499

Zenfone 8 Flip – R$ 4,949

ROG Phone 5s – BRL 4,949

really

Realme 7 5G – BRL 2,599

Realme 8 5G – BRL 2,599

Realme 9 Pro+ – BRL 3,499

Realme GT Master Edition – R$ 3,899

Realme GT 2 Pro – BRL 5,999

Nokia

Nokia G50 – BRL 2,800

TCL

TCL 20 Pro 5G – BRL 1,899

infinix

Zero 5G – BRL 2,249

Lenovo

Legion Phone Duel – BRL 4,049

*Prices consulted on July 7, 2022. Values ​​may change